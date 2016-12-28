Custom Harley-Davidson By GOC Goes To Hard Rock Cafe Krakow

If you’re a rocker and also like to sprinkle some steampunk into your daily life, this custom motorcycle made by Game Over Cycles (GOC) should be enough to make your blood pressure go up.





To create this amazing piece of rolling art, the custom motorcycle shop started with a standard



As seen in the pictures here, the bike perfectly combines the motorcycle world with rock and roll music while also adding a dash of steampunk elements. The concept is expressed in handmade parts that look like music instruments and gear, while still retaining fully operational characteristics.



For example, the rear swing-arm has been transformed into a guitar fret board, the battery box is shaped to look like a guitar amp, the coil cover is in the shape of a guitar, with its tremolo arm being used to drop pressure and suck fuel into the carburetor.



Moreover, the gear shifter is a turntable arm while the blacked out wheels are imitating records. Look at the exhaust system and you’ll notice it resembles a saxophone, complete with openings that can alter the sound of the bike.



The attention to details is tremendous, and even the airbox has been transformed into a classic vocal microphone. Those that are more into the technical side of music will also notice the leather seat is engraved with notes from the chorus of the classic



