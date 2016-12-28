autoevolution

Custom Harley-Davidson By GOC Goes To Hard Rock Cafe Krakow

 
28 Dec 2016, 16:16 UTC ·
by
/ Home / News / Moto
If you’re a rocker and also like to sprinkle some steampunk into your daily life, this custom motorcycle made by Game Over Cycles (GOC) should be enough to make your blood pressure go up.
Polish custom bike company GOC recently revealed this rare beast here that has been specially created to be part of Krakow Hard Rock Cafe’s artifact collection, and you can see it in flesh and bone at the location now.

To create this amazing piece of rolling art, the custom motorcycle shop started with a standard Harley-Davidson Sportster 883, out of which only the engine remained standard.

As seen in the pictures here, the bike perfectly combines the motorcycle world with rock and roll music while also adding a dash of steampunk elements. The concept is expressed in handmade parts that look like music instruments and gear, while still retaining fully operational characteristics.

For example, the rear swing-arm has been transformed into a guitar fret board, the battery box is shaped to look like a guitar amp, the coil cover is in the shape of a guitar, with its tremolo arm being used to drop pressure and suck fuel into the carburetor.

Moreover, the gear shifter is a turntable arm while the blacked out wheels are imitating records. Look at the exhaust system and you’ll notice it resembles a saxophone, complete with openings that can alter the sound of the bike.

The attention to details is tremendous, and even the airbox has been transformed into a classic vocal microphone. Those that are more into the technical side of music will also notice the leather seat is engraved with notes from the chorus of the classic AC/DC song “Highway to Hell”.

It’s useless to describe the bike, and no words can match the way it looks, reason why I’ll stop here and let you discover more hidden gems in the attached gallery. GOC designers and craftsmen really made the perfect motorcycle to adorn a place like Hard Rock Cafe.
custom motorcycle Harley-Davidson sportster neo-retro
 
How I Learned to Stop Worrying and Love Autonomous Cars Octane And Cetane Ratings - Your Guide To Diesel Fuel And Gasoline's Specs autoevolution Visits the 2016 Ocean Reef Vintage Weekendautoevolution Visits the 2016 Ocean Reef Vintage Weekend
On Electric Harleys and New Generations Your Guide To Tires: What Kind Should You Get For Your Car Wet Nellie: The Second Most Famous Bond CarWet Nellie: The Second Most Famous Bond Car
Was 2016 The Year of Electric Cars or Autonomous Ones? Bigger Wheels and Tires - Where Performance Begins And Ends The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1
Why “Special Edition” Cars Aren't Usually Worth Your Money The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part One Five Alfa Romeo Cars That Will Bring A Smile On Your Face Any DayFive Alfa Romeo Cars That Will Bring A Smile On Your Face Any Day
A Story about Expensive Car Warranties and Respect How to Buy a Used Car Online If You Live In The USA In Six Steps Headwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System ReviewedHeadwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System Reviewed
Could Volkswagen Group's Electric Plans Include Ducati? The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part Two (Final) Five Smallest Luggage Compartments In New Cars Available In The USA In 2016Five Smallest Luggage Compartments In New Cars Available In The USA In 2016
Do We Really Want Electric Supercars? Car-To-X-Communication: The Pros And Cons of The Tech That Will Come To Your Car Ten Christmas Gift Ideas For Your Petrolhead Significant OtherTen Christmas Gift Ideas For Your Petrolhead Significant Other
 

Our latest Testdrives:

2016 Ford Focus RS84
2016 BMW 320d xDrive 78
2016 CITROEN C4 Picasso 1.6 e-HDi64
2016 NISSAN 370Z Nismo73
2016 BENTLEY Bentayga W1289
2016 Infiniti Q50 Red Sport 40079
2016 BMW 750Li xDrive84
2017 Kia Sportage75
2016 Audi A4 3.0 TDI quattro82
2016 Nissan Maxima78