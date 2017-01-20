Custom Ducati Diavels Land At Motor Bike Expo 2017

As you may know already, another big Italian motorcycle show is taking place this weekend in Verona and Ducati has a lot of cool bikes to showcase there. Apart from the two custom Scramblers
we showed you earlier, the bike maker is also bringing some special Diavel models.
For the first time after its launch event organized on the occasion of the men’s fashion week in Milan, the new limited edition Ducati Diavel Diesel
(DDD) will hit the show for the public audience to see from up close.
The DDD was conceived by the Ducati Design Center in partnership with Andrea Rosso, the Creative Director of Diesel, with the two design firms drawing inspiration from a post-apocalyptic retro-future universe. The result is mesmerizing to look at, as the bike features a brushed steel superstructure as well visible hand welds and rivets along with other neat details.
Details such as tank covers, fairing, and seat cover passenger are examples of craftsmanship and style. The seat, made of genuine leather, is an exclusive and unique element of this Diavel, on which the pyramid symbol was created to identify the three Ds that identify the bike - Ducati, Diavel, and Diesel.
You can have your own DDD for €24,990 starting this April, but you better hurry reserve one as there will be only 666 units made in total, each wearing a special metal plate to certify its authenticity.
Along with this, Ducati has prepared another surprise. We’re talking about the exclusive XDiavel customized by Roland Sands and showcased at the 76th Sturgis Motorcycle Rally. The bike will now arrive in Europe for the first time to showcase the customizer’s successful exercise in style.
In total black, the Ducati stand at the Motor Bike Expo 2017 also houses all the motion of the Diavel family, XDiavel, and Ducati Performance accessories.