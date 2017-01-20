autoevolution
REPORT:  2017 North American International Auto Show Highlights  

Custom Ducati Diavels Land At Motor Bike Expo 2017

 
20 Jan 2017, 15:24 UTC ·
by
/ Home / News / Moto
As you may know already, another big Italian motorcycle show is taking place this weekend in Verona and Ducati has a lot of cool bikes to showcase there. Apart from the two custom Scramblers we showed you earlier, the bike maker is also bringing some special Diavel models.
For the first time after its launch event organized on the occasion of the men’s fashion week in Milan, the new limited edition Ducati Diavel Diesel (DDD) will hit the show for the public audience to see from up close.

The DDD was conceived by the Ducati Design Center in partnership with Andrea Rosso, the Creative Director of Diesel, with the two design firms drawing inspiration from a post-apocalyptic retro-future universe. The result is mesmerizing to look at, as the bike features a brushed steel superstructure as well visible hand welds and rivets along with other neat details.

Details such as tank covers, fairing, and seat cover passenger are examples of craftsmanship and style. The seat, made of genuine leather, is an exclusive and unique element of this Diavel, on which the pyramid symbol was created to identify the three Ds that identify the bike - Ducati, Diavel, and Diesel.

You can have your own DDD for €24,990 starting this April, but you better hurry reserve one as there will be only 666 units made in total, each wearing a special metal plate to certify its authenticity.

Along with this, Ducati has prepared another surprise. We’re talking about the exclusive XDiavel customized by Roland Sands and showcased at the 76th Sturgis Motorcycle Rally. The bike will now arrive in Europe for the first time to showcase the customizer’s successful exercise in style.

In total black, the Ducati stand at the Motor Bike Expo 2017 also houses all the motion of the Diavel family, XDiavel, and Ducati Performance accessories.
Ducati Diavel ducati motorcycles custom motorcycle power cruiser
 
Could Volkswagen Group's Electric Plans Include Ducati? Your Guide To Tires: What Kind Should You Get For Your Car The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1
How I Learned to Stop Worrying and Love Autonomous Cars How To Take Proper Care of Your Car's Matte Paint Finish Headwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System ReviewedHeadwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System Reviewed
Why “Special Edition” Cars Aren't Usually Worth Your Money How to Buy a Used Car Online If You Live In The USA In Six Steps Faraday Future FF 91 - Five Coolest Things About ItFaraday Future FF 91 - Five Coolest Things About It
On Electric Harleys and New Generations BMW Winter Driving Tip: Eco Pro On, Coasting Off The Michelin Guide - What It Is And Why Is A Tire Company Talking About FoodThe Michelin Guide - What It Is And Why Is A Tire Company Talking About Food
Do We Really Want Electric Supercars? Car-To-X-Communication: The Pros And Cons of The Tech That Will Come To Your Car Platform Sharing - When Expensive Cars Get Cheaper Platforms And ViceversaPlatform Sharing - When Expensive Cars Get Cheaper Platforms And Viceversa
How Cars Are Getting More Expensive Every Year The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part One Five Lightest All-Wheel-Drive SUVs Available In Europe in 2017Five Lightest All-Wheel-Drive SUVs Available In Europe in 2017
Was 2016 The Year of Electric Cars or Autonomous Ones? The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part Two (Final) Best Five Automobiles For Winter Camping Trips in the U.S. This WinterBest Five Automobiles For Winter Camping Trips in the U.S. This Winter
 

Our AUDI Testdrives:

2016 Audi A4 3.0 TDI quattro82
2016 AUDI TT-S79
2015 Audi RS3 Sportback72
AUDI A8 L 81
AUDI A7 Sportback86
AUDI R8 V10 Spyder90
AUDI A4 68