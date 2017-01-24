Cummins 1968 Corvette Dragster Covers Track in Diesel Fumes

The EPA might have taken thousands of diesel VWs off the road, but there's a Cummins-powered Corvette that's still doing Satan's good work, burning a hole in our atmosphere.





The 68 Corvette is one of the sexiest shapes out there. But this one was purchased several years ago by Ryan Lush with severe accident damage at the rear. There was no hope of hammering it back into factory spec, so instead, he chopped off the rear and replaced it with four-link suspension and Ford 9″ rear end.



The original race configuration used a 396 big-block V8 making 550 horsepower. However, that wasn't interesting enough, and he eventually replaced it with a built 5.9 L Cummins 6BT diesel inline-six, complete with everything from an aluminum radiator to Mahle pistons. It doesn't work with the factory hood, which is just the way we like it.



As for the exhaust, it's piped behind the right wheel and down the side of the car, literally smoking the guy in the right lane. The engine is matched to a 1995 47RH Dodge Lock Up Overdrive with Goerend Triple Billet torque converter.



In this configuration and with some fancy sunrise orange paint, the Cummins Corvette has been competing in the NHRDA Pro Stock Diesel Championship in Division 3. The video below is the latest and shows how Ryan Lusk does a quarter mile pass in 11.88 seconds at 129 mph. You can't do that with a Volkswagen Golf TDI , now can you?



This will forever remain on our favorite pro stock dragsters, right up there with the



