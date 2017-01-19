Could These Be the First Spy Photos of the 2018 Dodge Challenger SRT Demon?

If you’re a Mopar guy, you know what’s going on over at Dodge these days: Tim Kuniskis plans to dethrone the Challenger SRT Hellcat
as the king of the muscle cars with the SRT Demon.
Coming courtesy of sinister_z07 and driven_garage on Instagram, the pictured vehicle appears to be the real deal. The resolution isn’t amazing, and neither is the car cover. Then again, this is our best look yet at the damned thing before its planned debut at the 2017 NY Auto Show. So what’s cooking?
First things first, the tires. Yes, those are Nitto drag radials. From the tread, my guess is that this is the NT05R model. And based on how flared the wheel arches are, we might be looking at P315/40 18-inch units designed for 11-inch wide rims. Serious stuff. Regarding the wheels, the five-spoke design perfectly resembles the wheel teased by Dodge
on the SRT Demon microsite.
The humongous hood bulge resembles the shadowy teaser Dodge published today, from which we found out that the SRT Demon is more than 200 pounds (90 kilograms) lighter than the SRT Hellcat
. On the front fenders of the vehicle, we can see the Demon decal. Because it’s powered by a more potent version of the 6.2-liter supercharged V8
, the SRT and Hellcat logos lie up front, next to the ram air intake in the driver-side headlight.
If you zoom in on the second image in the gallery, you can almost see that the passenger-side headlight also features a ram air intake. More power equals more heat, hence the need for more air and better cooling. Regarding the interior, we can definitely see that the SRT Demon is equipped with an automatic, likely the 8-speed transmission
found in the SRT Hellcat. Is this a sign the Demon will be auto-only? Knowing that it’s intended for drag racing, this might be the case. The speedometer is also different from the Hellcat.
Oh, and another thing: just above the HVAC controls, do you notice an extra button compared to what a Hellcat has to offer? Word on the street is that the button is labeled “Racing Fuel.”
Pressing it allows the car to run on E85 race fuel
, a.k.a. 110 octane, or so the enthusiast forums are suggesting.
So what do you think: is this the SRT Demon or not?
