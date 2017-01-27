autoevolution

Convertible Ford F-150 Is Real And It’s Pretty Special

 
27 Jan 2017, 6:56 UTC ·
by
/ Home / News / Tuning
The ultimate in luxury custom convertible, armored vehicles, and automotive design and engineering. That’s how Newport Convertible Engineering describes itself and, from the looks of this particular example of the F-150 breed, the company ain’t kidding.
Starting from a SuperCrew model in Platinum flavor, NCE decided that it would be best to chop off the roof of the full-size workhorse. In came an electrically folding soft top, as well as a B-pillar hoop bar, and voila!

This is not the first time Newport Convertible Engineering made our jaws drop with a wacky but brilliant idea. Not that long ago, NCE took a perfectly fine Tesla Model S electric sedan, chopped the roof, then beautified it with a folding soft top. A Ford F-Series pickup truck with the same drop-top trait, however, is the nuttiest way of taking in the Californian sun I can think of.

Newport Convertible Engineering doesn’t name a price for the conversion, but it does mention that this here is a 2017 Ford F-150 equipped with the 3.5-liter EcoBoost V6 that’s boasting direct and port fuel injection. With 375 hp and 470 lb-ft at 3,500 rpm, it sure is sufficiently powerful for towing and highway cruising alike. Another highlight is, of course, Ford’s 10-speed automatic.

Regardless of the pickup truck at hand, when was the last time Ford offered a body-on-frame vehicle with a drop top? It was too long ago, to be honest. And even though Ford announced that the Bronco is coming back for the 2020 MY, it would be wishful thinking to expect a roadster configuration.

If you really want a body-on-frame vehicle that can go topless at the touch of a button, your best bet is to ring the peeps over at Newport Convertible Engineering and inquire about their F-150. It won’t be cheap, though.

 

Ford F-150 Convertible by NCE. This one is for all cowboys and cowgirls. Go topless.

A video posted by Megaevluxury.com (@newportconvertible) on Jan 25, 2017 at 11:25pm PST


Ford F-150 Convertible Newport Convertible Engineering Ford F-150 convertible Ford pickup truck tuning
 
Was 2016 The Year of Electric Cars or Autonomous Ones? BMW Winter Driving Tip: Eco Pro On, Coasting Off The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1
Why “Special Edition” Cars Aren't Usually Worth Your Money How to Buy a Used Car Online If You Live In The USA In Six Steps Platform Sharing - When Expensive Cars Get Cheaper Platforms And ViceversaPlatform Sharing - When Expensive Cars Get Cheaper Platforms And Viceversa
How Cars Are Getting More Expensive Every Year The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part One Five Heaviest Convertible Sports Cars Available In Europe in 2017Five Heaviest Convertible Sports Cars Available In Europe in 2017
How I Learned to Stop Worrying and Love Autonomous Cars Your Guide To Tires: What Kind Should You Get For Your Car The Michelin Guide - What It Is And Why Is A Tire Company Talking About FoodThe Michelin Guide - What It Is And Why Is A Tire Company Talking About Food
Could Volkswagen Group's Electric Plans Include Ducati? The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part Two (Final) Faraday Future FF 91 - Five Coolest Things About ItFaraday Future FF 91 - Five Coolest Things About It
Has Ford Pulled a Prank on Everyone With the 2017 GT? Car-To-X-Communication: The Pros And Cons of The Tech That Will Come To Your Car Headwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System ReviewedHeadwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System Reviewed
On Electric Harleys and New Generations How To Take Proper Care of Your Car's Matte Paint Finish Five Lightest All-Wheel-Drive SUVs Available In Europe in 2017Five Lightest All-Wheel-Drive SUVs Available In Europe in 2017
 

Our FORD Testdrives:

2016 Ford Focus RS84
2016 Ford EcoSport 1.0 Ecoboost62
2015 FORD Mustang GT Track Test80
2015 Ford Mustang80
2015 Ford C-Max and Grand C-Max68
2015 Ford S-Max70
2015 FORD Mondeo74
2015 FORD Focus Facelift74
2014 FORD Fiesta ST67
2015 FORD F-150 75