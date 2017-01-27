autoevolution

Compact Cadillac SUV Coming In 2018, Could Be Called XT3

 
27 Jan 2017, 6:13 UTC ·
by
/ Home / News / Rumors
Pretty obviously, American luxury car brands are struggling more than ever in this day and age. The German trio (Audi, BMW, M-B) should not be blamed for their ruin, though. It’s the lack of vision that brought the downfall of Cadillac, Chrysler, as well as Lincoln.
Despite their sorry state, two of the three American luxury brands are trying to bounce back. Only Chrysler is left for dead, having just two cars in its lineup: the rather old 300 sedan and the family-oriented Pacifica minivan. Lincoln’s best is the Continental, which isn’t exactly worthy of its name.

Cadillac, on the other hand, is the most consistent in trying to get back to its former glory. The CT6 and XT5 are but a start in the right direction. And now that sport utility vehicles reign supreme, guess what sort of model Cadillac wants to launch in 2018. Indeed, it’s just that: a compact crossover SUV.

Speaking to The Detroit News, Cadillac president Johan de Nysschen made no excuses about this course of action: “The core part of our volume lineup is in the market that’s contracting [i.e. sedans] while we are unable,” he said. “As good as the XT5 and Escalade are, we are unable to fully exploit the updraft that’s taking place in the other half of the market,” de Nysschen concluded.

Antagonizing with the XT5 and Escalade, the other half of the market Cadillac’s prez is talking about is, naturally, the lower half. On a global scale, the compact SUV segment has sold five million or so units in 2016. Of those, 800,000 units were sold in the U.S. of A., and yes, Caddy knows it all too well.

Believed to be called XT3, the new Caddy is expected to be manufactured at General Motors’ Fairfax Assembly Plant in Kansas City. A bigger crossover, positioned between the mid-size XT5 and full-size Escalade, is believed to follow in 2019. A smaller-than-ATS sedan model could also make the cut.

According to de Nysschen, from mid-2018 through 2020, GM’s luxury division is expected to churn out a new product every six months or so.

Editor's note:

Cadillac XT5 pictured.
Cadillac XT3 SUV Cadillac crossover luxury
 
Could Volkswagen Group's Electric Plans Include Ducati? Car-To-X-Communication: The Pros And Cons of The Tech That Will Come To Your Car The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1
Was 2016 The Year of Electric Cars or Autonomous Ones? BMW Winter Driving Tip: Eco Pro On, Coasting Off Five Lightest All-Wheel-Drive SUVs Available In Europe in 2017Five Lightest All-Wheel-Drive SUVs Available In Europe in 2017
Has Ford Pulled a Prank on Everyone With the 2017 GT? The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part One Faraday Future FF 91 - Five Coolest Things About ItFaraday Future FF 91 - Five Coolest Things About It
On Electric Harleys and New Generations The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part Two (Final) Five Heaviest Convertible Sports Cars Available In Europe in 2017Five Heaviest Convertible Sports Cars Available In Europe in 2017
Why “Special Edition” Cars Aren't Usually Worth Your Money How To Take Proper Care of Your Car's Matte Paint Finish The Michelin Guide - What It Is And Why Is A Tire Company Talking About FoodThe Michelin Guide - What It Is And Why Is A Tire Company Talking About Food
How Cars Are Getting More Expensive Every Year Your Guide To Tires: What Kind Should You Get For Your Car Headwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System ReviewedHeadwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System Reviewed
How I Learned to Stop Worrying and Love Autonomous Cars How to Buy a Used Car Online If You Live In The USA In Six Steps Platform Sharing - When Expensive Cars Get Cheaper Platforms And ViceversaPlatform Sharing - When Expensive Cars Get Cheaper Platforms And Viceversa
 

Our CADILLAC Testdrives:

2015 Cadillac Escalade73
2014 CADILLAC XTS71