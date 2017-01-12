autoevolution
Classic Chevrolet Camaro Race Car For Sale, Still Runs Like a Champ

 
12 Jan 2017
Chevrolet’s Camaro and Ford’s Mustang have been battling it out on the streets and tracks of the world since the late 1960s.
The two muscle cars fought off the Dodge Charger, Pontiac GTO, and Plymouth Barracuda, and have stayed in the top two positions of the sales charts of their categories for years, with minor dings being put on their prizes from the existence of the 707 hp beast named Hellcat. Regardless, the Camaro and Mustang soldiered on in their quest to become top dog.

Today’s example is an early Camaro, which was built for the 1968 model year. That means two years after the introduction of the first-ever Camaro, and the case at hand is a race car that was built to comply with the regulations of “Group 2,” which were made at the time by the Sports Car Club of America.

Back then, you could have competed in the Trans-American Series with an engine that had a displacement of up to 5.7-liters. Good times, am I right?

In 1969, the Bill Shaw Racing team prepared a Chevrolet Camaro for the 1970 British Saloon Car Championship. Roy Pierpoint drove it in the first season, and the following three were run in this exact car by Martin Thomas.

One of the races that this example competed in was featured in the BBC’s 100 Greatest Sporting Moments, which makes the running vehicle even more valuable than it already was.

This automobile took a break from racing after the 1973 season, but it was rebuilt in the 1990s by Martin Thomas, its owner since it stopped contending. From the rebuild, it received a 5.0-liter V8 engine and a four-speed manual gearbox, which it used in various motorsport events for classic cars.

It even appeared on BBC’s Top Gear, with The Stig at the wheel, and it can still race because it has full documentation. The specialists at Silverstone Auctions estimate that this car will fetch between £65,000 and £75,000 at auction.

