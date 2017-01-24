C.J. Wilson Thinks He's a Porsche 911 GT3 RS, Hoons The Hell Out Of One

Ah... the beauty of Porsche ads - while Zuffenhausen's machines are as focused as they get, the automaker's ads always have the power to bring one into a dreamy state and the latest spot coming from the company is no exception.





For one thing, the athlete owns a racing team, one that wears his name. The CJ Wilson Racing crew has been running a pair of



Then again, one doesn't need such a reason to identify with a contraption such as the Rennsport Neunelfer.



It all starts with the sculpted body of the track-savvy beast. While the Neunelfer has stood for an understated proposal ever since its inception over five decades ago, the



So, if you care about the way your shadow looks, the muscular profile of the GT3 RS can easily serve as your model.



Then there's the focus of the thing. Even when compared to the all-too-sharp GT3, the RS is a whole world apart, from the way in which it feels in the driver's hands, to the kind of confidence it delivers when hooned at amazing velocity rates.



Speaking of which, C.J. Wilson didn't stick to dreaming, as he got behind the wheel of the GT3 RS for some hooning sessions, as you'll be able to notice in the ad.



This time around, we see C.J. Wilson imagining he's a Porsche 911 GT3 RS PDK. At this point, some of you will wonder if the MLB Pitcher has gone mad. Well, in our book, there's nothing to be held against the Los Angeles Angels of Anaheim baseball pitcher.For one thing, the athlete owns a racing team, one that wears his name. The CJ Wilson Racing crew has been running a pair of Porsche Cayman GT4 Clubsports since last year, with both mid-engined racecars set to run a full season for 2017.Then again, one doesn't need such a reason to identify with a contraption such as the Rennsport Neunelfer.It all starts with the sculpted body of the track-savvy beast. While the Neunelfer has stood for an understated proposal ever since its inception over five decades ago, the 991 GT3 RS is quite the opposite of that, matching its widebody stance with screaming aero elements, from the front fender air extractors, to the motorsport-grade rear wing.So, if you care about the way your shadow looks, the muscular profile of the GT3 RS can easily serve as your model.Then there's the focus of the thing. Even when compared to the all-too-sharp GT3, the RS is a whole world apart, from the way in which it feels in the driver's hands, to the kind of confidence it delivers when hooned at amazing velocity rates.Speaking of which, C.J. Wilson didn't stick to dreaming, as he got behind the wheel of the GT3 RS for some hooning sessions, as you'll be able to notice in the ad.