Citroen SpaceTourer Set To Receive Crossover Version

Citroen
’s utilitarian people carrier, the SpaceTourer, is close to receiving a crossover version.
We are talking about the largest utility vehicle in the Citroen range that is focused on transporting people, which will get a crossover version that is reportedly in the latest stages of development.
The described model does not have a name yet, but it is expected to have a look that resembles the SpaceTourer Hyphen Concept
, which was first showcased
at this year’s Geneva Motor Show.
At the time, Citroen let its designers go wild with the SpaceTourer
, and they created a two-tone body with plastic cladding for the lower parts of the vehicle. The interior was even crazier, as it came with three colors, which were blended to make a compelling contrast.
Evidently, the crossover version will be inspired by some of the additional elements found on the Hyphen, but none of the crazy colors are expected to reach production.
Instead, the crossover version of the Citroen SpaceTourer Hyphen will get the black plastic cladding for the lower part of the front/rear bumpers, the side sills, and the wheel arches. A set of alloy wheels might be included in the package, since most crossovers do not look cool with “steelies” and hubcaps.
Citroen has not officially confirmed the company’s intentions of building a model like this, but unnamed insiders claim that it will happen. The funky people carrier from Citroen is expected to reach the market in 2018, if it gets the final approval from the company’s leaders.
While it may seem odd to launch a crossover based on a utilitarian people carrier, this has happened before in smaller segments, and it appears that we have a trend on our hands.
Citroen might offer this car in China before it launches it in Europe, but the French brand has a shot at the Old Continent with this unusual vehicle. As long as the two-tone paint is not on the table, the crossover based on the SpaceTourer seems possible for the brand known for its eccentric products.