Citroen Prices C-Elysee Facelift from EUR 13,750

Small sedans are no longer in with the ‘in’ crowd in the United States. In Europe, however, this genre is still at large thanks to offerings such as the Citroen C-Elysee
. Four years after it was launched, the double-chevron brand presents the C-Elysee facelift.
Now available to order from 13,750 euros in its country of origin, the refreshed Citroen
C-Elysee is described as “a tri-body sedan with an international vocation.”
What the French automaker fails to say in the adjacent press release is exactly what the label reads: this is a cheap vehicle designed with fleet operators in mind.
Doug DeMuro once rented a pre-facelift C-Elysee, which he described as “the worst car I’ve ever driven.”
That’s not exactly high praise, but then again, businesses throughout Europe sure love the C-Elysee as a company car. The cheap-but-not-exactly-cheerful sedan is also sold in the People’s Republic of China
as a Dongfeng-Citroen, where it kicks off from 83,800 yuan.
At first instance, the Euro-spec 2017 Citroen C-Elysee will be available in one version only. Christened “Live,”
this trim level offers a PureTech 82 BVM petrol-chugging engine, a 7-inch Connect Radio auto system with a capacitive touchscreen, and Mirror Screen for iOS and Android users. A turbo diesel engine (BlueHDi 100 BVM
) is also available, as is Connect Nav navigation, parking sensors, and a rearview camera.
The facelift also brings forward a more modern grille, new headlights, a slightly redesigned interior, as well as two new exterior colors: the pictured Lazuli Blue, as well as a finish called Aluminum Grey.
PSA Groupe also offers the 2017 C-Elysee as a Peugeot in the form of the facelifted 301
. Minus the front grille, lights, and badge, there’s nothing much to separate the two siblings from one another. On an ending note, the Skoda Rapid is a better alternative in this particular car segment.