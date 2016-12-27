autoevolution

Chronoswiss Regulator Alfa Romeo Quadrifoglio Edition is Limited to 100 Pieces

 
People with more knowledge than me in this domain claim that wrist watches are a man’s favorite accessory. Especially in an environment where time is of the essence, I can’t argue with this adage. And if I were to have an Alfa Romeo Giulia Quadrifoglio in my garage, I’d certainly know what watch I’d spend my money on.
Ladies and gents with a passion for timepieces, say hello to the Chronoswiss Regulator Alfa Romeo Quadrifoglio Edition. Similarly to the Ferrari-hearted super sedan it pays tribute to, the name of this watch is a bit of a mouthful. 

Anything else, however, is brilliant. Oh, and another thing: only 100 units of this thing will be made at $3,990 per piece. It’s a steep price, I’ll give you that, but the specifications make it worth it every cent. Distinguished by a solid stainless steel case, the Alfa Romeo-themed Chronoswiss Regulator features caliber 291 automatic movement and a case diameter of 40 millimeters.

The circular dial, meanwhile is adorned with carbon fiber and a hand-painted serial number. The beautiful calfskin strap rounds things off nicely. Bearing the iconic four-leaf clover made famous by racing driver Ugo Sivocci, this watch is sure to enhance the style of any Aflisti, especially that kind who would like his watch to match his Giulia Quadrifoglio in terms of good looks.

Last, but not least, it’s worth remembering that Chronoswiss, like Alfa Romeo, is not a brand for mere mortals. Located in Switzerland and founded in 1983, Chronoswiss is the type of company that puts exclusivity above everything else. That’s why only 4,000 timepieces are manufactured per year, each one with the utmost attention to the smallest and most intricate of details.

 

