Christmas Trees, Beware: This Lancia 037 Martini Racing Is Out to Get You

The Lancia 037
is many things to many people. For rallying fans, the O-Thirty-Seven is more than the sum of its parts because it is the last rear-wheel-drive car to win the WRC. As for the car-loving public, we cherish the 037 because it is a Lancia that looks amazing, sounds rad, and because it’s rarer than the Veyron.
For Lancia
to enter the 037 in the WRC
, it had to build 200 units of the thing for homologation purposes. Even the road-going Stradale was a hoot for its time, for one too many reasons: kevlar-and-fiberglass body shell, the weight of a supermini, and a supercharged Lampredi engine in the middle.
With 205 horsepower and 226 Nm (167 lb-ft) produced by such a light machine, the 037 Stradale challenged far more serious vehicles from that automotive era, including the Maserati
Merak SS. It’s clear, then, what sort of car this was for the early 1980s. The rally-spec model is even more ludicrous because it's lighter and an idea more powerful than the road-going Stradale.
And so we get to a particular 037 Martini Racing with UK plates, a full-on bruiser that Girardo & Co. saw fit to star in a video Christmas greeting
. As a means of transport for a freshly cut Christmas tree. While performing handbrake power slides on damp British roads just for the hell of it all.
We here at autoevolution have seen lots of exotica being used as tree haulers, including a 911 GT3 RS
, but an 037 Martini Racing doing this sort of errand is a sight I would classify as being out of this world. And an utterly brilliant way to get that Christmas Spirit jump-started to full throttle.
And so, behold a breathtakingly beautiful Lancia 037 Martini Racing
doing powerslides with a Christmas tree on its roof. Because why the hell not?
OUR CHRISTMAS VIDEO IS NOW LIVE! Check out the link in our bio or visit our website www.girardo.com/video „„#christmas #christmastime #christmastree #lancia #lancia037 #martiniracing #racing #rally #drift #girardoandco #happychristmas
A video posted by Girardo & Co. (@girardoandco) on Dec 20, 2016 at 8:20am PST