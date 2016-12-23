autoevolution

Christmas Trees, Beware: This Lancia 037 Martini Racing Is Out to Get You

 
23 Dec 2016, 9:21 UTC ·
by
/ Home / News / U-turn
The Lancia 037 is many things to many people. For rallying fans, the O-Thirty-Seven is more than the sum of its parts because it is the last rear-wheel-drive car to win the WRC. As for the car-loving public, we cherish the 037 because it is a Lancia that looks amazing, sounds rad, and because it’s rarer than the Veyron.
For Lancia to enter the 037 in the WRC, it had to build 200 units of the thing for homologation purposes. Even the road-going Stradale was a hoot for its time, for one too many reasons: kevlar-and-fiberglass body shell, the weight of a supermini, and a supercharged Lampredi engine in the middle.

With 205 horsepower and 226 Nm (167 lb-ft) produced by such a light machine, the 037 Stradale challenged far more serious vehicles from that automotive era, including the Maserati Merak SS. It’s clear, then, what sort of car this was for the early 1980s. The rally-spec model is even more ludicrous because it's lighter and an idea more powerful than the road-going Stradale.

And so we get to a particular 037 Martini Racing with UK plates, a full-on bruiser that Girardo & Co. saw fit to star in a video Christmas greeting. As a means of transport for a freshly cut Christmas tree. While performing handbrake power slides on damp British roads just for the hell of it all.

We here at autoevolution have seen lots of exotica being used as tree haulers, including a 911 GT3 RS, but an 037 Martini Racing doing this sort of errand is a sight I would classify as being out of this world. And an utterly brilliant way to get that Christmas Spirit jump-started to full throttle.

And so, behold a breathtakingly beautiful Lancia 037 Martini Racing doing powerslides with a Christmas tree on its roof. Because why the hell not?



 

OUR CHRISTMAS VIDEO IS NOW LIVE! Check out the link in our bio or visit our website www.girardo.com/video „„#christmas #christmastime #christmastree #lancia #lancia037 #martiniracing #racing #rally #drift #girardoandco #happychristmas

A video posted by Girardo & Co. (@girardoandco) on Dec 20, 2016 at 8:20am PST

Lancia 037 Christmas Lancia Martini rally car lol retro
 
On Electric Harleys and New Generations Your Guide To Tires: What Kind Should You Get For Your Car Five Alfa Romeo Cars That Will Bring A Smile On Your Face Any DayFive Alfa Romeo Cars That Will Bring A Smile On Your Face Any Day
Do We Really Want Electric Supercars? The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part Two (Final) Ten Christmas Gift Ideas For Your Petrolhead Significant OtherTen Christmas Gift Ideas For Your Petrolhead Significant Other
Could Hyundai Be a Porsche Alternative? Bigger Wheels and Tires - Where Performance Begins And Ends Headwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System ReviewedHeadwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System Reviewed
A Story about Expensive Car Warranties and Respect Car-To-X-Communication: The Pros And Cons of The Tech That Will Come To Your Car Wet Nellie: The Second Most Famous Bond CarWet Nellie: The Second Most Famous Bond Car
How I Learned to Stop Worrying and Love Autonomous Cars The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part One Five Smallest Luggage Compartments In New Cars Available In The USA In 2016Five Smallest Luggage Compartments In New Cars Available In The USA In 2016
Why “Special Edition” Cars Aren't Usually Worth Your Money Octane And Cetane Ratings - Your Guide To Diesel Fuel And Gasoline's Specs The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1
Could Volkswagen Group's Electric Plans Include Ducati? How to Buy a Used Car Online If You Live In The USA In Six Steps Five Coolest Concept Cars of 2016 - The Exhibits That Inspire DreamsFive Coolest Concept Cars of 2016 - The Exhibits That Inspire Dreams
 

Our latest Testdrives:

2016 Ford Focus RS84
2016 BMW 320d xDrive 78
2016 CITROEN C4 Picasso 1.6 e-HDi64
2016 NISSAN 370Z Nismo73
2016 BENTLEY Bentayga W1289
2016 Infiniti Q50 Red Sport 40079
2016 BMW 750Li xDrive84
2017 Kia Sportage75
2016 Audi A4 3.0 TDI quattro82
2016 Nissan Maxima78