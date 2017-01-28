autoevolution

Chris Harris Drifts and Jumps Honda NSX for Top Gear

 
28 Jan 2017, 12:42 UTC ·
by
/ Home / News / Car Profile
The old Top Gear saw Richard Hammond laughing at the NSX Type R and how it saved weight in ridiculous ways. But this is the new, new Top Gear, with Chris Harris behind the wheel. And he finds the 2017 NSX's performance is nothing to laugh about.

This is part of a Series 23 episode that the BBC just made available on YouTube. Harris decides it's best to start this one with a history lesson because the nostalgia factor plays a big part for the NSX.

Like the Lexus LFA, the new NSX has been under development for a really long time, about a decade. They tried to use a V10, went with a V6 and then decided it needed two turbos and lots of electric engines.

Sure, the car has some flaws, every supercar does. But The Harris Monkey insists this is a bargain Porsche 918, not the lackluster Ferrari rival everyone makes it out to be. Top Gear's trademark video editing certainly helps get the message across, as these guys can make even a Renault Clio look high-tech.

Of course, it would not be Harris without a bit of drifting. He has to be the only guy who forced the NSX sideways so much. The supercar also brakes via Snapchat and does its steering by Instagram. How's that for a metaphor!

If you view it as a cheaper Porsche 918 with incredible torque vectoring technology, the NSX suddenly sounds cheap. However, let's not forget what happened in the drag race against a 540C, McLaren's most affordable Sports Series car.

Forgive me for saying this, but the Top Gear review is way more enjoyable than the one James May did for The Grand Tour. I mean, if you're going to make a video about a car we can't buy, it might as well be exciting. Just saying!

2017 Honda NSX acura nsx Acura chris harris Top Gear
 
On Electric Harleys and New Generations The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part One The Michelin Guide - What It Is And Why Is A Tire Company Talking About FoodThe Michelin Guide - What It Is And Why Is A Tire Company Talking About Food
How Cars Are Getting More Expensive Every Year How To Take Proper Care of Your Car's Matte Paint Finish Faraday Future FF 91 - Five Coolest Things About ItFaraday Future FF 91 - Five Coolest Things About It
How I Learned to Stop Worrying and Love Autonomous Cars BMW Winter Driving Tip: Eco Pro On, Coasting Off Platform Sharing - When Expensive Cars Get Cheaper Platforms And ViceversaPlatform Sharing - When Expensive Cars Get Cheaper Platforms And Viceversa
Was 2016 The Year of Electric Cars or Autonomous Ones? Your Guide To Tires: What Kind Should You Get For Your Car The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1
Could Volkswagen Group's Electric Plans Include Ducati? Car-To-X-Communication: The Pros And Cons of The Tech That Will Come To Your Car Five Lightest All-Wheel-Drive SUVs Available In Europe in 2017Five Lightest All-Wheel-Drive SUVs Available In Europe in 2017
Why “Special Edition” Cars Aren't Usually Worth Your Money How to Buy a Used Car Online If You Live In The USA In Six Steps Headwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System ReviewedHeadwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System Reviewed
Has Ford Pulled a Prank on Everyone With the 2017 GT? The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part Two (Final) Five Heaviest Convertible Sports Cars Available In Europe in 2017Five Heaviest Convertible Sports Cars Available In Europe in 2017
 

Our HONDA Testdrives:

2015 HONDA CR-V 9-Speed Automatic73
2015 HONDA Civic61
2015 HONDA CR-V68
2015 Honda Fit75
2015 Honda Civic Si Coupe63
HONDA Civic59
HONDA Accord67
HONDA CR-V 52
HONDA CR-Z 65
HONDA Insight 62