Chris Harris Drifts and Jumps Honda NSX for Top Gear

The old Top Gear saw Richard Hammond laughing at the NSX Type R and how it saved weight in ridiculous ways. But this is the new, new Top Gear, with Chris Harris
behind the wheel. And he finds the 2017 NSX's performance is nothing to laugh about.
This is part of a Series 23 episode that the BBC just made available on YouTube. Harris decides it's best to start this one with a history lesson because the nostalgia factor plays a big part for the NSX.
Like the Lexus LFA
, the new NSX has been under development for a really long time, about a decade. They tried to use a V10, went with a V6 and then decided it needed two turbos and lots of electric engines.
Sure, the car has some flaws, every supercar does. But The Harris Monkey insists this is a bargain Porsche 918, not the lackluster Ferrari rival everyone makes it out to be. Top Gear's trademark video editing certainly helps get the message across, as these guys can make even a Renault Clio look high-tech.
Of course, it would not be Harris without a bit of drifting. He has to be the only guy who forced the NSX sideways so much. The supercar also brakes via Snapchat and does its steering by Instagram. How's that for a metaphor!
If you view it as a cheaper Porsche 918 with incredible torque vectoring technology, the NSX suddenly sounds cheap. However, let's not forget what happened in the drag race against a 540C, McLaren's most affordable Sports Series car.
Forgive me for saying this, but the Top Gear review is way more enjoyable than the one James May did for The Grand Tour. I mean, if you're going to make a video about a car we can't buy, it might as well be exciting. Just saying!