REPORT:  2017 North American International Auto Show Highlights  

Chris Brown's Lamborghini Aventador SV Has a Dragon Ball Z "Tattoo"

 
20 Jan 2017, 15:25 UTC ·
by
You don't even have to be an R&B fan to know that tattoos play an important role in Chris Brown's life. And the artist's latest move related to this doesn't have to do with his skin, being connected to his Raging Bull instead.
To be more precise, the singer's Lamborghini Aventador Superveloce packs a Dragon Ball Z theme, with Son Gohan being proudly displayed on the nose of the supercar.

Of course, you can always talk about the protection role of the decal, since, as you can see in the image above, Chris sometimes turns to poses that might damage the bare paint of his Superveloce.

And there are at least two reasons for which the decoration chosen by the artist shouldn't surprise you. First of all, he always enjoys adding custom touches to his rides - notice the ADV.1 Wheels on the Porsche parked next to the Lambo, for instance. Oh, and let's not forget the Zuffenhausen machine's stripes.

Secondly, Chris has an actual Goku tattoo (check out the other images), as well as a necklace portraying the fictional character, so we can consider the whole shenanigan a Dragon Ball Z set.

Come to think about it, given the artist's customization fetish, we're wondering why the 750-pony animal only got branded last fall - Chris has owned the car since September 2015, which, for one thing, makes him immune to the charms of the 2017 Lamborghini Aventador S. Given how powerfull of a jaw removal tool the Aventador S is (here are some street photos of the beast), that is no small feat.

Other superpowers granted by the Aventador SV ownership status include a sub-7 Nurburgring lap time, which, in terms of track day achievement, takes things over 9,000. And just in case you need an explanation for that number, we've brought along a video that will sort things out.




 

Chris leaving Catch in LA (1/17/17) @chrisbrownofficial #chrisbrown #teambreezy #breezy #royalty #CB #chrianna #rihanna #love #queenroyalty

A photo posted by Chris Brown (@chrisbrownioficial) on Jan 18, 2017 at 10:24am PST



 

Purchase Black Pyramid at BlackPyramidClothing.com ; @chrisbrownofficial #chrisbrown #teambreezy #breezy #royalty #CB #chrianna #rihanna #love #queenroyalty

A photo posted by Chris Brown (@chrisbrownioficial) on Oct 5, 2016 at 9:08pm PDT

