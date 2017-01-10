Chinese Automaker GAC Invades 2017 Detroit Auto, GS7 Looks Good

This is the third time Chinese automaker GAC has come to the Detroit Auto Show and it's brought just as many cars, three. The company introduced a hybrid crossover, a regular SUV and an electric car to motor city, hoping the local crowd will like something.





The smaller GS7 has a similar headlight design. This is supposedly a Touareg-sized crossover powered by a 2-liter turbo engine that will go on sale in China this year.



It has a good look for America, with a big-old grille and four headlight elements. It's like a mix between the F-150 and a Dodge. Protective cladding helps it achieve that rugged look, but I don't think we're looking at a production car since cross-drilled brakes have no on a large crossover.



The second car is called the EnSpirit, and it's a concept. As you can see from the pictures,



The final car in Detroit is the GE3, and it's a small electric hatchback, similar to the Nissan Leaf. The design of this five-door is so clean that it makes you wonder if the same company really made it.



While still labeled as a concept, the GE3 looks likely to debut in China this year. GAC says it wants to sell cars not only in the United States, but also in Europe. So perhaps we should be keeping an eye on them.







