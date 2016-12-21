autoevolution

China Wants Autonomous Cars To Share Communication Standard After 2018

 
21 Dec 2016, 16:37 UTC ·
by
/ Home / News / Industry
China does not want to be left out of the autonomous car business, and it has devised a strategy to prevent that from happening.
You already know that the country has opened a zone where automakers can test these vehicles, and it has also decided to set up a communication standard for self-driving cars. The said precept could be the “National Standard for Autonomous Cars” we referred to in another story.

Along with restrictions and obligations for self-driving cars, China’s Society of Automotive Engineers has announced that it wants to lay a common national standard for communications between driverless vehicle.

The idea behind this rule is to ensure that those vehicles will “know” beforehand what each of them wants to do, and that nothing could interfere to intrude the said discussion. Evidently, self-driving cars that feature Car-To-X communication systems will not communicate like humans, but they will have a language reserved for machines.

The related language is what technicians call a “protocol,” and it refers to a series of predefined commands, queries, and other stuff like that, which will be necessary to prevent driverless cars from clogging up the roads or crashing into each other for stupid reasons. You know, like humans usually end up doing.

Fortunately for everyone, China wants to implement that standard after 2018, but as soon as possible after that term. As Automotive News remarks, this should be beneficial for the automotive industry, as automakers will have to comply with the standard, and other countries will employ similar setups to make sure every piece of the puzzle fits together.

The standard for V2V and V2I will be started as a foundation in 2018. From there, automakers will adopt the guidelines, and the entire thing should be developed between 2020 and 2025. The latter should bring the moment when all automotive brands will have agreed and applied all of the vehicle-to-vehicle (V2V) and vehicle-to-infrastructure (V2I) measures generated until then.
self-driving cars autonomous cars car to x communication China Standard technology
 
A Story about Expensive Car Warranties and Respect Your Guide To Tires: What Kind Should You Get For Your Car Wet Nellie: The Second Most Famous Bond CarWet Nellie: The Second Most Famous Bond Car
Do We Really Want Electric Supercars? Car-To-X-Communication: The Pros And Cons of The Tech That Will Come To Your Car Ten Christmas Gift Ideas For Your Petrolhead Significant OtherTen Christmas Gift Ideas For Your Petrolhead Significant Other
On Electric Harleys and New Generations The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part One Five Smallest Luggage Compartments In New Cars Available In The USA In 2016Five Smallest Luggage Compartments In New Cars Available In The USA In 2016
Could Volkswagen Group's Electric Plans Include Ducati? The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part Two (Final) Five Coolest Concept Cars of 2016 - The Exhibits That Inspire DreamsFive Coolest Concept Cars of 2016 - The Exhibits That Inspire Dreams
How I Learned to Stop Worrying and Love Autonomous Cars How to Buy a Used Car Online If You Live In The USA In Six Steps The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1
Why “Special Edition” Cars Aren't Usually Worth Your Money Bigger Wheels and Tires - Where Performance Begins And Ends Headwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System ReviewedHeadwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System Reviewed
Could Hyundai Be a Porsche Alternative? Octane And Cetane Ratings - Your Guide To Diesel Fuel And Gasoline's Specs Five Alfa Romeo Cars That Will Bring A Smile On Your Face Any DayFive Alfa Romeo Cars That Will Bring A Smile On Your Face Any Day
 

Our latest Testdrives:

2016 Ford Focus RS84
2016 BMW 320d xDrive 78
2016 CITROEN C4 Picasso 1.6 e-HDi64
2016 NISSAN 370Z Nismo73
2016 BENTLEY Bentayga W1289
2016 Infiniti Q50 Red Sport 40079
2016 BMW 750Li xDrive84
2017 Kia Sportage75
2016 Audi A4 3.0 TDI quattro82
2016 Nissan Maxima78