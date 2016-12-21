China Wants Autonomous Cars To Share Communication Standard After 2018

China
does not want to be left out of the autonomous car business, and it has devised a strategy to prevent that from happening.
You already know that the country has opened a zone where automakers can test these vehicles
, and it has also decided to set up a communication standard for self-driving cars. The said precept could be the “National Standard for Autonomous Cars” we referred to in another story.
Along with restrictions and obligations for self-driving cars, China’s Society of Automotive Engineers has announced that it wants to lay a common national standard for communications between driverless vehicle.
The idea behind this rule is to ensure that those vehicles will “know” beforehand what each of them wants to do, and that nothing could interfere to intrude the said discussion. Evidently, self-driving cars that feature Car-To-X
communication systems will not communicate like humans, but they will have a language reserved for machines.
The related language is what technicians call a “protocol,” and it refers to a series of predefined commands, queries, and other stuff like that, which will be necessary to prevent driverless cars from clogging up the roads or crashing into each other for stupid reasons. You know, like humans usually end up doing.
Fortunately for everyone, China wants to implement that standard after 2018, but as soon as possible after that term. As Automotive News
remarks, this should be beneficial for the automotive industry, as automakers will have to comply with the standard, and other countries will employ similar setups to make sure every piece of the puzzle fits together.
The standard for V2V and V2I
will be started as a foundation in 2018. From there, automakers will adopt the guidelines, and the entire thing should be developed between 2020 and 2025. The latter should bring the moment when all automotive brands will have agreed and applied all of the vehicle-to-vehicle (V2V) and vehicle-to-infrastructure (V2I) measures generated until then.