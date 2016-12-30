autoevolution

China Opens World's Highest Bridge, A $140 Million Construction

 
30 Dec 2016, 15:29 UTC ·
by
/ Home / News / U-turn
China is a place where incredible works of construction happen in an impressively short time.
The latest superlative from China is the Beipanjiang Bridge, which was built over the gorge of the Beipan River. It is in southwestern China, and it is officially the world’s highest bridge, because it is 1,854 feet tall (565 meters) over sea level. Thanks to this construction, commuting times have been cut to a quarter for residents of remote provinces Guizhou and Yunnan.

According to People’s Daily Online, driving from Xuanwei City to Shuicheng county only takes one hour instead of four, so you can understand why this is important to the residents and tourists that have to cross the Beipan River by car. The bridge is 720 meters (2,363 feet) long, which does not make it the longest in the world, but it still is impressive.

Construction crews took three years to complete this bridge, which is a lot by Chinese standards, but entirely reasonable because it was built over a gorge. It has a reported cost of 1,023 billion yuan, which means roughly $140 million.

This bridge is part of the Huangrui Highway in China, which connects the Hangzhou city with Ruili City. The latter is on the border with Myanmar, and linking these two was essential for the country.

It is important to remark that this is just the world’s highest bridge, and not the tallest one in the world. This happens because the China structure’s tallest pylon stands at 882.5 feet (269 meters), while the French Viaduct Millau has a significantly taller structure, which is 1,125 feet tall (343 meters).

China used to hold the world record for the highest bridge even before it opened the Beipanjiang Bridge, but with the Si Du River Bridge, which is raised to a height of 496 meters (1,627 feet) above sea level. The same country has several bridges that are placed on “the world’s highest” category, and some of them are still under construction.
China bridge construction
 
How I Learned to Stop Worrying and Love Autonomous Cars Octane And Cetane Ratings - Your Guide To Diesel Fuel And Gasoline's Specs Wet Nellie: The Second Most Famous Bond CarWet Nellie: The Second Most Famous Bond Car
Was 2016 The Year of Electric Cars or Autonomous Ones? Bigger Wheels and Tires - Where Performance Begins And Ends Five Smallest Luggage Compartments In New Cars Available In The USA In 2016Five Smallest Luggage Compartments In New Cars Available In The USA In 2016
Do We Really Want Electric Supercars? The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part Two (Final) autoevolution Visits the 2016 Ocean Reef Vintage Weekendautoevolution Visits the 2016 Ocean Reef Vintage Weekend
A Story about Expensive Car Warranties and Respect How to Buy a Used Car Online If You Live In The USA In Six Steps Ten Christmas Gift Ideas For Your Petrolhead Significant OtherTen Christmas Gift Ideas For Your Petrolhead Significant Other
Could Volkswagen Group's Electric Plans Include Ducati? Car-To-X-Communication: The Pros And Cons of The Tech That Will Come To Your Car Five Alfa Romeo Cars That Will Bring A Smile On Your Face Any DayFive Alfa Romeo Cars That Will Bring A Smile On Your Face Any Day
On Electric Harleys and New Generations Your Guide To Tires: What Kind Should You Get For Your Car Headwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System ReviewedHeadwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System Reviewed
Why “Special Edition” Cars Aren't Usually Worth Your Money The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part One The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1
 

Our latest Testdrives:

2016 Ford Focus RS84
2016 BMW 320d xDrive 78
2016 CITROEN C4 Picasso 1.6 e-HDi64
2016 NISSAN 370Z Nismo73
2016 BENTLEY Bentayga W1289
2016 Infiniti Q50 Red Sport 40079
2016 BMW 750Li xDrive84
2017 Kia Sportage75
2016 Audi A4 3.0 TDI quattro82
2016 Nissan Maxima78