A truck full of marbles can be a great thing, but it could also become a nightmare.

#Breaking A truck driver has lost his marbles...



Literally, 38,000 pounds of them on I-465 SB at the 41mm



No , @ for ¨¨ pic.twitter.com/XWHa6Wk8VE — Sgt. John Perrine (@ISPIndianapolis) January 21, 2017

If you are wondering what could possibly go wrong that a truck full of toys turns into a nightmare, just imagine it crashing on a public road . All of those marbles could get spilled on the road, and people might get injured or even killed in other accidents related to the incident.Well, it looks like this does not need imagining anymore, as a truck full of marbles did just that. It happened last Saturday morning on I-465 in Indianapolis. According to Indiana State Police, a truck that was carrying 38,000 pounds of marbles lost its trailer, and the entire load was spilled on the embankment.One lane of the Interstate 465 had to be closed for most of the day to ensure it was cleaned thoroughly. Any one of those marbles could have ended up on the road, and once it was cracked into multiple pieces, it could have led to a tire failure.Other drivers might have been affected if one of those marbles was thrown at their windshields by the wheels of the automobile in front of them. These are just two possible situations where those marbles could have spelled disaster for others.Fortunately, nobody was injured in this episode, and no crashes occurred because of the situation. This goes to show that you can get lucky even when you have a bad day, but it is always best never to rely on luck alone to keep you out of harm’s way.If we take a look at the news regarding trucks , this is the second incident regarding an unsecured trailer or cargo that is let loose on the highway just this month. Two weeks ago, a large spool of wire was rolling on an American road after it was unintentionally dropped from a trailer. Both cases ended without injury for all road users.