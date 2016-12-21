Chevrolet Corvette Z06 vs Jaguar F-Type SVR Rev Battle Is Supercharged Madness

We're glad to remind you that, even with all the eco pressure the car industry faces nowadays, superchargers are alive and kicking. And the soundtrack comparison we have here is a brilliant example of this, bringing together two brilliant blowers that come from different sides of the pond.





The rev battle delivered by the piece of footage at the bottom of the page involves the Chevrolet Corvette Z06 and the Jaguar F-Type SVR, which means the two competitors are separated by 1.2 liters of displacement - in the light of the downsizing phenomenon, many European drivers consider this to be enough for powering a car altogether.And if we ask the driving folks over in Asia, this displacement is more than enough to cater to one's transportation needs, even without the help of forced induction. Ironic, isn't it?Since we're not here to take sides, nor do we want to trow spoilers at you, we might as well go for a little rant, one that has to do with an aspect that brings the 'Vette and the Jag together.Both are all-out supercars that can easily keep one awake at night, but simply mentioning this wouldn't even come close to the idea of a rant. Instead, we're referring to these two being far from the sharpness delivered by other supercars.The SVR and the Z06 are anything but easy to drive at the limit, while the Corvette is also partially prone to overheating issues - GM has explained the... thermal situation of the range-topping Corvette is normal, many owners who have tracked their cars for extended amounts of time are displeased with the way in which thepulls timing, therefore reducing performance.There's no reason to fret, though, as this is a rev battle, so we can assure you each of the competitors delivers its A game.