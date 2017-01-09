autoevolution

Chevrolet Bolt EV Is the North American Car of the Year

 
When Mercedes-Benz introduced the EQ sub-brand at last year's Paris Motor Show in September, we said it was a clear sign the automotive industry was unavoidably headed toward mass electrification.
The prediction wasn't just based on Daimler's efforts, but also the fact that more and more companies were dedicating significant resources to this end. Plus, it just makes a lot of sense: should the problem of long charging times be solved, there is absolutely no reason for electric cars not to take over from their ICE-powered siblings.

But all these countless EVs from Mercedes-Benz and Volkswagen - backed by infrastructure investments as they are - are nothing but promises at this time. Until not long ago, it looked like Tesla was the only company that was taking electric propulsion seriously, but now General Motors' Chevrolet has taken a liking.

The 2017 Chevrolet Bolt was met with very favorable reviews by the media, and that's because it was the first accessible EV that didn't suck. In fact, it did more than that: it was actually pretty good. With a 238-mile EPA-rated electric range, the Bolt was up there with Tesla's more than double the price models.

It didn't accelerate quite as fast, but it put up a decent show nevertheless while also offering the kind of practicality you would expect from a rather tall hatchback. It met the needs of most Americans and only cost somewhere in the region of $30,000 after all incentives were applied, making it the first mainstream EV that's worth buying.

Today, the Bolt's merits were acknowledged by awarding Chevrolet's EV the title of North American Car of the Year. That's a very bold decision by the members of the NACTOY jury, a group of 60 professional automotive journalists that's been picking the best vehicles of the past year since 1994.

However impressive and equally surprising this decision might be, we wouldn't be too hasty to make too much out of it. However, should another EV win the title next year as well, then we might say we're witnessing the beginning of something truly special. And with the Model 3 scheduled for a late 2017 release, that might just happen.
