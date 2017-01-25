Check Out This Smart Motorcycle Gauge Data Logger And Training Tool

Getting your motorcycle skill honed on a racetrack is one of the best things you can do to evolve in a safe environment. But how can you really tell if you are progressing? Telemetry of course, and here’s a cool, smart gauge to record everything you do for later analysis.





Housed in a tough aluminum case, the SmartGauge is roughly the size of a hockey puck and can be mounted like an action camera to a part of your motorcycle. Its integrated motion sensors and highly accurate GPS record the bike’s exact path, speed and leaning angle.



The gizmo can be connected via Bluetooth to an iPhone or iPad (sorry Android and Windows users), where the raw data is woven with GoogleEarth-like satellite images to create Push’s exclusive DroneView. The clear, accurate 3D images of the exact lines taken during each lap will magically appear as if they have been filmed by a drone following overhead.



Moreover, the collected data can be uploaded to Harry’s LapTimer, a track-analysis



Of course, these readings can be compared to a provided database of results acting as reference laps that allow the user to compare his/her performance data to that of leading instructors and racers.



Here comes the price part, and don’t you think this gadget comes in cheap. The SmartGauge is offered at $399 (€371) and can be purchased both online or at select distributors.



For those that haven’t heard of this new company, Push Inc. was founded by Todd Berk and Craig Smith, a pair of active bike, car, and adventure-sports enthusiasts. The SmartGauge was created using nearly two decades of experience in automotive and electro-mechanical engineering.



