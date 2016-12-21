Casey Neistat Builds Drone That Can Lift a Human, Uses It for Snowboarding

A decade from now, when drone snowboarding becomes an official winter sport, you're going to look at this video by filmmaker and YouTuber Casey Neistat, realizing that this is where it all started.





A drone's single biggest purpose is to film video footage. Sure, there's also the



Four minutes of jaw-dropping footage makes me glad Casey quit vlogging, freeing up time for such a project. It's not yet clear who actually built the drone monstrous 8-bladed drone, but the project is backed by Samsung, who's 360-degree camera gets plugged.



For most of the video, the drone pulls him on a snowboard, like one of those kite surfers at the beach. However, there's one bit where he's going uphill while people are skiing all around him. Those folks must have snowballs of steel because a propeller robust enough to lift about 20 lbs (an eight of an adult's weight) should be able to kill you.



Speaking of safety, did a millionaire just fly about 30 feet above the ground? I mean, drones aren't exactly known for their stability or reliability.



"I wonder how long the battery lasts on this drone," say all the YouTube comments. Well, since it's made by Samsung, the question must be how long before it catches fire. Jokes aside, imagine how long that 8-blader can fly if it had to carry 150 lbs of extra batteries instead of a human.







