autoevolution

Carmakers' Advertising Patterns Show Tesla Was Right About Them All Along

 
21 Dec 2016, 20:44 UTC ·
by
/ Home / News / Industry
There's a debate currently going on as to whether most traditional car manufacturers genuinely think they should start building EVs, or they only do it for complying with what the world is expecting of them.
The majority of the proof we've had so far points toward the latter. It's hard to imagine a multi-billion corporation would not be able to create a competitive electric car, while a startup from California with no background in the industry could.

Most people imagine the established brands don't convert to battery power because of the pressure exerted by the oil industry. Well, that might hold some water, but things are a little more complicated than that. This is a big change, and large companies don't react very well to that.

Let's put it this way: Mercedes-Benz could build an electric vehicle that's just as good as a Tesla, has better interior finish and is probably cheaper in no more than three years. In a few more years, it could even convert its entire range. But Mercedes-Benz sells close to two million cars worldwide every year - do you really think the market is ready to receive such a huge number of EVs in such a short time? No.

Building EVs would also mean terrific changes down the supply chain as well, not to mention a severe restructuring of the company's workforce. That's not something you do over just three years unless you want to sabotage the company. If you think Daimler's EV pledge with the new sub-brand means we'll see significant change by 2020, you're overly optimistic. The birth of the EQ range does mean something, but it's only the start.

If these brands would really want to sell more EVs, they would advertise them, right? And they would do that all across the U.S. in an even manner, because everybody drivers cars and everybody has access to electricity.

Well, a recent study commissioned by the Sierra Club and the Northeast States for Coordinated Air Use Management reveals a very telling (if unsurprising) pattern in the way automakers spend their money on advertising.

The data shows that battery-powered versions of the same model receive far less air time than their gasoline or diesel counterparts. For example, the Ford Focus Electric got just over 200 instances on a national level, while the models using fossil fuel powertrains received around 4,750.

However, the pattern suffers a few alterations when looking at the states with zero emissions mandates. Here, the electric models get all the attention, as exemplified by the Volkswagen e-Golf with around 200 instances in California and 400 in the Northeaster states. The regular Golf, on the other hand, was virtually absent in California with close to zero instances, but registered 2,300 nationwide.

The only conclusion that you can draw from here is that at this point, EVs serve a very clear point for these manufacturers, and that's to build image and earn the ZEV credit. They don't invest in advertising because they know very well that it wouldn't help. The only way to convince people to buy more EVs is to make decent ones, and they're just not doing that right now.
EV advertising advertising commercials study EV electric
 
On Electric Harleys and New Generations How to Buy a Used Car Online If You Live In The USA In Six Steps Five Smallest Luggage Compartments In New Cars Available In The USA In 2016Five Smallest Luggage Compartments In New Cars Available In The USA In 2016
A Story about Expensive Car Warranties and Respect The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part One Ten Christmas Gift Ideas For Your Petrolhead Significant OtherTen Christmas Gift Ideas For Your Petrolhead Significant Other
Do We Really Want Electric Supercars? Car-To-X-Communication: The Pros And Cons of The Tech That Will Come To Your Car Five Alfa Romeo Cars That Will Bring A Smile On Your Face Any DayFive Alfa Romeo Cars That Will Bring A Smile On Your Face Any Day
Could Volkswagen Group's Electric Plans Include Ducati? Bigger Wheels and Tires - Where Performance Begins And Ends The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1
Could Hyundai Be a Porsche Alternative? Your Guide To Tires: What Kind Should You Get For Your Car Headwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System ReviewedHeadwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System Reviewed
How I Learned to Stop Worrying and Love Autonomous Cars Octane And Cetane Ratings - Your Guide To Diesel Fuel And Gasoline's Specs Five Coolest Concept Cars of 2016 - The Exhibits That Inspire DreamsFive Coolest Concept Cars of 2016 - The Exhibits That Inspire Dreams
Why “Special Edition” Cars Aren't Usually Worth Your Money The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part Two (Final) Wet Nellie: The Second Most Famous Bond CarWet Nellie: The Second Most Famous Bond Car
 

Our latest Testdrives:

2016 Ford Focus RS84
2016 BMW 320d xDrive 78
2016 CITROEN C4 Picasso 1.6 e-HDi64
2016 NISSAN 370Z Nismo73
2016 BENTLEY Bentayga W1289
2016 Infiniti Q50 Red Sport 40079
2016 BMW 750Li xDrive84
2017 Kia Sportage75
2016 Audi A4 3.0 TDI quattro82
2016 Nissan Maxima78