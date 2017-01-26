Carjackers Drop 10-Year-Old Kid At School Before Stealing His Family's Car

People steal
things, and it appears that this crime will never stop until cars will be able to say no and lock perpetrators inside until law enforcement arrives.
The latest newsworthy car theft took place in Chicago
, when a pair of carjackers
stole an SUV
that had its motor running and was sitting in a driveway. Unlike other theft incidents, this did not end in a police pursuit, because the suspects have yet to be apprehended.
Fortunately for the victim, this ended better than it could have, because he had his 10-year-old son in the back seat. The thieves
did not realize this when they got in the car and drove away, but they quickly noticed the boy, who was waiting for his dad to take him to school.
With that in mind, the two carjackers had to draw up a plan while on the move, and they decided to drop off the unexpected passenger at school. Fortunately, his parents enrolled him at a school that was just four blocks away, and the thieves drove the boy to the institution.
As the boy told NBC
reporters, they asked him to get out of the car quickly, and they even wished him “a good day at school.” The young boy was scared when he realized that the person driving his family’s car was not his dad, and he feared for his safety. Fortunately, the thieves were not interested in harming him, so he was left safe and unharmed in front of his school.
Chicago detectives are already investigating the case, and they are looking for a couple of young thieves
, a male and a female, which appeared to be teenagers. The car was stolen by a teenage girl, who got behind the wheel.
She was quickly followed by a guy, who sat in the passenger seat. The boy recalled that she drove at speeds of over 50 mph on city streets, which was a frightening experience for the child.