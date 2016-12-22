CarCapsule Adds New Inflatable Bike Shelter

If winter caught you by surprise
and you don’t have a garage to store your motorcycle, you can easily deploy one of these contraptions from CarCapsule and put your beloved machine away from rain and snow. The company just announced a new product specially designed for bikes.
After we saw the other two options
of inflatable storages, CarCapsule is back in the news with a more stylish third option. It is called the Outdoor Bike ShowCase, and it makes for a perfect “touchless” bike cover if you cant bring your bike inside the house.
Based on the same design as the indoor ShowCase, the Outdoor version is made of heavy-duty UV-rated material that has been cold-crack tested from -30 degrees up to 158 degrees Fahrenheit.
The main structure uses heavy-duty air-filled PVC columns that can support over 70 pounds each, creating a solid yet light structure to shelter your motorcycle. The walls are made out of the same material and come with heat-welded seams for added strength.
The shelter is also fitted with D-rings to tether it to the ground, and, as with the other products in the range, is being provided with a hooded fan housing that uses easy to clean charcoal air filters. This provides a continuous flow of fresh air without letting in the rain or snow.
Park your bike inside, close the flaps, zip the entrance, switch on the fan, and you have protection against mold, mildew, rust, and dents. The company says that running the fan will cost you about $1.50 per month in electrical consumption.
CarCapsule hasn’t specified the price for the new Outdoor Bike ShowCase yet, but the Indoor version starts at $795, so expect it to be offered in the same range. The kit comes with the air pump, circulating fan, transformer, and air filter. The fully erected shelter measures 108 x 58 x 72 inches (L x W x H) which translates into 274 x 147 x 183 centimeters.