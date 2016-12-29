Carbon Fiber Targa Top In the Offing for the Jannarelly Design-1

Introduced late in 2015 to great acclaim thanks to ‘60s sports car styling and Ferrari 458 Italia-like power-to-weight ratio, the Jannarelly Design-1
will reinvent itself for 2017. As a coupe.
Slated to be detailed in January 2017, the hard-top roof does not appear to be a bolt-on job such as those aftermarket tops you can get for the Mazda MX-5. From the digital teasers published by the automaker on its Facebook page, the upcoming version of the Design-1 seems to pride itself on a targa top
in the truest sense of the word. Hence the black line where the targa top combines with two sexy buttresses that the roadster variant doesn’t feature.
Pricing for the enclosed Design-1 has yet to be made public, albeit it should not be too over the top compared to the roadster. The Special Launching Edition roadster, which is limited to 30 vehicles for the U.S. market, starts from $55,000 ex-factory and excluding VAT. I’d bet on a bump of five, maybe 10 grand for the Design-1 coupe. From a mechanical standpoint, there shouldn’t be any noteworthy differences between the two body styles.
Under the hood, which is located just behind the seats, a 3.5-liter freely aspirated V6 sends 300 horsepower (304 PS) and 274 lb-ft (371 Nm) of torque to the rear wheels via a 6-speed transverse manual. True to the mechanical simplicity of 1960s sports cars, the Jannarelly Design-1 also features a limited-slip diff and four sticky Toyo Proxes R888 tires.
Quick though it may be (0 to 62 mph / 100 kph in 4.0 seconds), but top speed is not something the Design-1 can pride itself on: 135 mph / 220 kph. By comparison, the Ford Mustang EcoBoost
with the Track Pack is able to hit 145 mph / 233 kph. Top speed, however, is not what this car is all about. According to the Dubai-based automaker, it’s the driving experience.