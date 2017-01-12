Carbon Fiber Dash on 2018 Genesis G80 Sport Looks Out of Place

autoevolution
We've talked about the G80 Sport on a number of occasions already, but we never had any interior photos to confirm that the dash is indeed covered in carbon fiber... until now.
The dynamic version of the car that started the Genesis brand was shown at the Detroit Auto Show this week, not in white or black, as we've seen online, but in dark metallic red.

Of corse, the G80 was completely overshadowed by newer cars, such as the Stinger from sister brand Kia or the Audi Q8. But overall, I think plenty of people will find a reason to walk into Hyundai dealerships this year.

Carbon fiber is one of the strongest trends in car interior design, but I still think it looks out of place here. The G80 was originally designed to be very classy with a touch of Germanic dynamism, so it's got a retro clock in the middle of the dash which clashes with the carbon.

We have no quarrels with the work of the exterior designers; this thing is even more stunning than the G90 flagship. The prominent grille with chromed mesh gives it a Jaguar-like appearance while the side air intakes came straight off an Audi RS7.

Under the hood is a new 3.3-liter twin turbo V6 with less power than the V8, but offering low-down torque. It's connected to the same 8-speed automatic that's had a sports tune and can be optioned with H-TRAC AWD. Tweaks have also been made to the suspension and the exhaust, though we don't expect they will make the car uncomfortable.

We've added a couple of videos from Korea, where the G80 Sport was launched earlier than in the States and received better-than-expected reviews.

Being a 2018 refresh model, the G80 also benefits from full-LED headlights with dynamic bending and updated tail. These cool gunmetal finish 19-inch wheels are going to be standard on the Sport, and that's because Hyundai needed to upgrade the front brake rotors as well.



