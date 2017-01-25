Car Salesman Pleads Guilty To Dangerous Driving, He's Just Tall

Adam Eliott, a car salesman from Newcastle
, has been convicted of dangerous driving
and “showing off” to other motorists.
That sounds like something that is possible, but there’s a catch. The 26-year-old car salesman was advised to plead guilty to the charge, which was given because it was first believed that he was standing up while driving.
Standing up while driving, you ask? Who and why would do that? Well, Adam Elliott says that it appeared as if he was standing up in the car because his head was above the top of the windshield of the Ford StreetKa he was delivering to a customer.
For comfort reasons, he was driving the car with the top down, which would probably classify as “showing off” because it was happening in January. That guess would be incorrect, according to the Newcastle Crown Court where the 26-year-old pleaded guilty to the charge of dangerous driving.
The court explained to the audience that it was “pretty obvious” that the “showing off” part was done by demonstrating his height to other drivers. Mr. Elliot is six feet and seven inches (6 ft. 7in.) tall, which translates into a height of about two meters. We can only presume that Mr. Elliot has plenty of years of being tall behind him, and that he was done “showing off his height” by the time he finished high school.
To prove he is not a dangerous driver, Adam Elliott asked media representatives to take his picture while sitting in the Ford StreetKa
. Since the vehicle does not allow the driver to adjust the seat too far back, it is difficult for a person of Adam’s stature to fit comfortably and safely drive the convertible.
According to the BBC
, the court heard that Elliott had 12 previous convictions for driving while disqualified, which led to an interim driving ban of 12 months. He will be sentenced next month, but this has got to be a silly case if the court only focuses on his driving in the Ford StreetKa.