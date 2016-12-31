autoevolution

Camaro ZL1 Takes On Camaro SS In V8 Rev Battle

 
31 Dec 2016
The V8 engine has always held a special place in our hearts and at the vanguard of automotive progress, especially the American type of V8. One of the greats in this domain is the LS-based GM small-block, a family introduced in the 1990s that pays tribute to Ed Cole’s original design, which was introduced back in the '50s.
Even the Generation V, which has been around since 2013, retains its ancestor’s pushrod valvetrain. On the upside, advances such as direct injection and continuously variable valve timing have kept the pushrod V8 design relevant in an era of DOHC, twin-charging, and hybrid cars.

For the time being, two Gen V engines tower above all others: the LT1 naturally aspirated V8 and the LT4 supercharged V8. The former lurks under the hood of the Chevrolet Camaro SS, whereas the latter found its way in the baddest Camaro on sale today, i.e. the tire-smoking ZL1.

In terms of sound, the two are remarkably similar in tonality and range, as demonstrated by a gentleman who pitted the SS and ZL1 in a rev battle. Notice the vanity plates that reiterate what makes these rowdy siblings tick? Good, now press play and choose your favorite.

The Camaro SS in its most no-thrills specification costs $37,900 before destination and packs 455 horsepower and 455 lb-ft of torque at 4,400 rpm. The Camaro ZL1, on the other hand, is priced from $61,140. For that apparently large sum of green dollar bills, you get 650 ponies, 650 lb-ft of torque, and Chevy’s dual-mode performance exhaust from the get-go.

While on the subjects of the golden bowtie and V8 awesomeness, it has come to our attention that General Motors will be resurrecting the LT5 for the 2018 model year Corvette. It remains to be seen which ‘Vette will be receiving the new powerplant. Until further notice, look forward to a freely aspirated mill with an aluminum block and a double overhead cam configuration.

Editor's note:

Both cars are stock and both feature the dual-mode exhaust system.
