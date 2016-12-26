California Driver Fights DUI Charge, Only Had Caffeine In His System

Driving under the influence is among the most dangerous things people can do behind the wheel.





With those results in hand, he hopes to dismiss the driving under the influence charges from his record, and clear his name of any wrongdoing. A DUI charge can stick to someone’s record forever, and it might affect employment, among other things. However, DUI charges can happen from other reasons besides substance abuse. A man from California claims that he was mistakenly accused of a DUI , and is now attempting to absolve his name.It all happened on August 5, 2015, when a Solano County district attorney charged Mr. Joseph Schwab with a misdemeanor for driving under the influence of a drug.The defendant has contested the charge, and he has a rather compelling piece of evidence in his favor. Earlier that year, he was pulled over by a representative of the California Department of Alcoholic beverage control, which proceeded to do a breathalyzer test because Schwab cut off the unmarked vehicle driven by the agent.The said agent stated that the driver in question was operating the vehicle erratically, which prompted her to pull over the automobile to check the sobriety of the person behind the wheel. Evidently, coffee does not make people drive as if they were under the influence of alcohol or drugs , so the DUI charge is not fitting here if all the facts presented by the defendant’s legal counselor are correct.Testing revealed a 0.00% blood alcohol level, according to the attorney of the accused. From there, Mr. Schwab was booked into the county jail, where a sample of his blood was drawn. The said sample revealed a single “foreign” substance in his system - caffeine. The tests for drugs, which ranged from THC to cocaine, opiates, and painkillers, came back negative.After the sample was retested, the same results came back. In spite of these findings, the driver was still charged with driving under the influence. As the defendant explained to The Guardian , nobody believed his innocence until he displayed his test results.With those results in hand, he hopes to dismiss the driving under the influence charges from his record, and clear his name of any wrongdoing.