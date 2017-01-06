Cadillac Launches Book App: Almost Any Model You Want for $1,500 a Month

Music streaming apps are popular, but Cadillac thinks it's got one for cars. Just like you can pick your favorite kind of rock music, Cadillac Book allows you to switch from an Escalade to a CTS at any time.





At $1,500, the monthly fee is a steep one, but Cadillac says it falls in line with leasing a luxury car or SUV . The maintenance, taxes, and insurance are all covered. Mileage is also unlimited, but you have to pay for the gas, either by pumping it yourself or a concierge who bills you.



“BOOK by Cadillac is an innovative new option targeted at a growing class of luxury drivers searching for access to various cars over time, dependent on their individual needs, coupled with a hassle-free white-glove exchange,” said Uwe Ellinghaus, Cadillac chief marketing officer.



Members of the Book program can enjoy Cadillacs without a long-term commitment. The mobile app is used to reserve the vehicles that will be shipped to their specified location via a white-gloved concierge driver.



Folks will be given access to the current year Platinum Level Trim Cadillacs, including the



At any time, customers can stop their subscription to Book with no fees being deducted. Cadillac says that it ran a test program last year with overwhelmingly positive ratings. We just don't know why they had to call it "BOOK."



Also, for that kind of money, you could probably join a supercar club, admittedly getting limited mileage. But at the end of the day, $1,500 is not the fortune it used to be.







