Cadillac CT6 Plug-In Hybrid Launched in China, Costs a Reasonable $80,000

Pollution is a huge problem in China; you read about it all the time in the news. To save China's lungs and because it feels guilty for making those V8s, Cadillac just launched the CT6 Plug-In Hybrid.





Lightness also contributes to the efficiency of the CT6, who's body is said to be made from 11 composites, matched by the 57% aluminum in the body. Besides the charging port located on the left rear side, the only cosmetic change is the exclusive interface displays the vehicle’s battery life, power delivery, and energy distribution. So we think Cadillac wants this car to fly under the radar. It arrives there only one month after the same model was detailed for the US market . However, it's actually been over two years since its unveiling at the Shanghai Auto Show 2015. Large sedans from Western automakers are usually very expensive, but we think this one is reasonably priced. The cheapest version costs RMB 558,800, the equivalent of $80,300. That's only a few measly thousands of dollars more than in the US. There's also a higher-end model costing RMB 658,800, which is equivalent to roughly $94,500. But we have to ask: what is it with number 8 in China?The powertrain will consist of the same 2-liter turbo matched by electricity to deliver up to 335 horsepower and 432 lb-ft (586 Nm). Cadillac says that this is enough to get you from 0 to 100 km/h in 5.4 seconds or to sip only 1.7 liters of fuel every 100 kilometers. Of course, you can't do both at the same time.At the heart of the CT6 Plug-In is a lithium-ion battery pack comprising 192 cells. It has a capacity of 18.4 kWh, which is large for a car of in this segment and gives the car an EV range of 80 kilometers. Cadillac is offering CT6 Plug-In buyers across China a 220V charger with free installation, plus an eight-year unlimited-mileage warranty for the vehicle’s battery pack, electric motors, and electronic control system. Using said charger, the 18.4 kWh battery can be topped off in a little as 5 hours, which we find hard to believe.Lightness also contributes to the efficiency of the CT6, who's body is said to be made from 11 composites, matched by the 57% aluminum in the body. Besides the charging port located on the left rear side, the only cosmetic change is the exclusive interface displays the vehicle’s battery life, power delivery, and energy distribution. So we think Cadillac wants this car to fly under the radar.