Bystanders Turn To Car Thieves In Worst Example Of An Anti-Samaritan

A woman in Atlanta
, Georgia, had an encounter with a particular breed of lowlives.
She stopped at a gas station to fill up her 2007 Saturn Vue
, and she entered the establishment to pay for the fuel and maybe purchase a few items. Once she was inside, an unidentified woman followed her and asked if she could borrow her phone to make a call.
Most people would have said no, because many thieves
have run away with cell phones using this method, and the woman also denied the request. However, she offered to make a call for her without handing over the device, but that was not good enough for the woman who claimed to be in need of assistance.
Upon leaving the building, the other woman followed her towards her car, and attempted to snatch her phone. The victim fought her assailant as well as she could, but happened to drop her car keys in the process. Emma Ebosi, the victim, eventually was left without her phone, and the assailant ran away.
Around the same time, a group of three individuals, also recorded by the gas station security cameras, were oberving the entire struggle. Instead of attempting to help in some way, they seized the moment like the worst lowlives
in the world could imagine in this situation, and they picked up Emma’s car keys and drove away in her car
.
In less than a minute, the woman was left without her phone and her car, and it all started with another woman, yet to be identified.
At first glance, the phone call request was a scam
that was well thought of the woman dressed in a purple hoodie, but police officers say that the two crimes were not related. That may be the case, but there's no comfort in that thought.
Currently, all four suspects are at large, and her black Saturn
Vue is still missing, Jalopnik
notes. Hopefully, the four douchebags get caught before they prey on others.
This is the kind of thing that makes you lose hope in humanity, because you have to be a colossal jerk to steal from someone who just got robbed. We bet there are some thieves
out there that find their acts repulsive.