Buyer's Remorse Survey Bashes Chrysler, Dodge, Jeep and Nissan

More specifically, the brands under the Chrysler umbrella are appalling at the entry-level stuff, which has almost always been the case. Sure, you can dress the Dodge Dart
all fancy and say that it's based on Italian technology, but it's still a Dodge Dart at the end of the day.
Consumer Reports asked 300,000 subscribers if they would buy their car again. Their results were split into seven classes of vehicle, with Nissan and Acura also doing badly.
The Dodge Dart came out worst in the small cars category. Considering how badly it's doing in the sales charts, that doesn't surprise us. Like its platform brother, the Fiat 500L, it suffers from gearbox issues.
We all know that the Chrysler 200 has gone out o production
earlier in December, making room for the New Ram 1500. Even though Chrysler wants you to believe the segment is to blame and not the car, less than half of the owners said they would buy it again.
Somebody needs to invent a Gordon Ramsay of cars and send him over to FCA, because they are serving raw meat and frozen oysters.
Feeble acceleration and disappointing fuel mileage have always been trademarks of smaller Jeep models. That's why people keep buying the Grand Cherokee instead. There's a new Jeep Compass
that's been unveiled at in Brazil, but will it be any better?
The Nissan Pathfinder was the worst midsized SUV
for owner satisfaction, with Consumer Reports saying that not a single aspect was rated highly. Want a new minivan? Don't get the Grand Caravan. It's old and badly made, similar to the Nissan Frontier pickup.
But as much as the survey bashes Chrysler brands, the worst rated car overall was the Acura ILX. Even the recently refreshed 2016 model lacks quality, rides roughly and doesn't insulate against road noise. The Civic IX roots are holding it back for sure. Despite the sharper looks and standard 2.4-liter engine, it's not a match for the new class of German luxury compacts.