Built Engine Subaru WRX STI vs. Nitrous C6 Corvette $2,000 Drag Race Gets Tight

The sprinting brawl involves a Subaru WRX STI and a Chevrolet Corvette belonging to the C6 generation. The mods on the machines come to complete the NFS take and we'll start with the Scooby.The STI comes with a built motor, with the Precision BB turbocharger being accompanied by plenty of supporting mods.As for the Vette, the LS3 under the hood has been gifted with a 100 shot of nitrous, while the V8 might've also received a custom exhaust.A rather narrow road serves as the battlefield, with the tarmac leaving no room for sideways action. Perhaps this is why the public at the starting line was cheering the drivers.According to the YouTube description of the clip, the stake of the drag race was set at $2,000. it's not unusual for such financial games to spice up the velocity tale.The two take off using the stereotypical human Christmas Tree and we'll throw a single spoiler at you - don't expect the STI to grab a massive advantage in the starting phase of the race. The Chevy uses slicks and, turning to the classic burnout before the showdown, the C6 makes the most out of its traction-friendly rubber.In theory, the Vette should easily steal the Subaru 's show in terms of the decibel-related part of the run. Nevertheless, all the mods installed on the STI mean the sedan's war cry can't be ignored, as you'll notice in the clip below.