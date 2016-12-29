autoevolution

Built Engine Subaru WRX STI vs. Nitrous C6 Corvette $2,000 Drag Race Gets Tight

 
29 Dec 2016, 12:59 UTC ·
by
/ Home / News / U-turn
Remember all those disclaimers from the Need for Speed series? Certain drivers take great joy in doing the opposite, acting as if their cars were arcade racing game controllers - this is how we end up with street races such as the one we're here to show you today.
The sprinting brawl involves a Subaru WRX STI and a Chevrolet Corvette belonging to the C6 generation. The mods on the machines come to complete the NFS take and we'll start with the Scooby.

The STI comes with a built motor, with the Precision BB turbocharger being accompanied by plenty of supporting mods.

As for the Vette, the LS3 under the hood has been gifted with a 100 shot of nitrous, while the V8 might've also received a custom exhaust.

A rather narrow road serves as the battlefield, with the tarmac leaving no room for sideways action. Perhaps this is why the public at the starting line was cheering the drivers. The cash-related part of the adventure is reportedly hefty
According to the YouTube description of the clip, the stake of the drag race was set at $2,000. it's not unusual for such financial games to spice up the velocity tale.

The two take off using the stereotypical human Christmas Tree and we'll throw a single spoiler at you - don't expect the STI to grab a massive advantage in the starting phase of the race. The Chevy uses slicks and, turning to the classic burnout before the showdown, the C6 makes the most out of its traction-friendly rubber.

In theory, the Vette should easily steal the Subaru's show in terms of the decibel-related part of the run. Nevertheless, all the mods installed on the STI mean the sedan's war cry can't be ignored, as you'll notice in the clip below.

Chevrolet Corvette Chevrolet Subaru subaru wrx sti drag racing
 
A Story about Expensive Car Warranties and Respect How to Buy a Used Car Online If You Live In The USA In Six Steps autoevolution Visits the 2016 Ocean Reef Vintage Weekendautoevolution Visits the 2016 Ocean Reef Vintage Weekend
Do We Really Want Electric Supercars? Your Guide To Tires: What Kind Should You Get For Your Car Five Smallest Luggage Compartments In New Cars Available In The USA In 2016Five Smallest Luggage Compartments In New Cars Available In The USA In 2016
Was 2016 The Year of Electric Cars or Autonomous Ones? Octane And Cetane Ratings - Your Guide To Diesel Fuel And Gasoline's Specs Headwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System ReviewedHeadwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System Reviewed
How I Learned to Stop Worrying and Love Autonomous Cars The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part One Ten Christmas Gift Ideas For Your Petrolhead Significant OtherTen Christmas Gift Ideas For Your Petrolhead Significant Other
Why “Special Edition” Cars Aren't Usually Worth Your Money Bigger Wheels and Tires - Where Performance Begins And Ends The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1
On Electric Harleys and New Generations Car-To-X-Communication: The Pros And Cons of The Tech That Will Come To Your Car Wet Nellie: The Second Most Famous Bond CarWet Nellie: The Second Most Famous Bond Car
Could Volkswagen Group's Electric Plans Include Ducati? The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part Two (Final) Five Alfa Romeo Cars That Will Bring A Smile On Your Face Any DayFive Alfa Romeo Cars That Will Bring A Smile On Your Face Any Day
 

Our latest Testdrives:

2016 Ford Focus RS84
2016 BMW 320d xDrive 78
2016 CITROEN C4 Picasso 1.6 e-HDi64
2016 NISSAN 370Z Nismo73
2016 BENTLEY Bentayga W1289
2016 Infiniti Q50 Red Sport 40079
2016 BMW 750Li xDrive84
2017 Kia Sportage75
2016 Audi A4 3.0 TDI quattro82
2016 Nissan Maxima78