Bugatti Veyron Versus Rimac Concept_One Drag Race Is Closer Than You'd Think

 
13 Jan 2017
The Veyron was king of the streets for some time, but now it has to bow down and find a nice place to retire where it can enjoy a quiet life with the family, but it has nothing to do with the Rimac Concept_One electric hypercar.
As we all know, the Bugatti has been replaced by the Chiron, the second absurdly powerful and expensive car built by the Volkswagen Group in an attempt to convince everyone they're not as boring as people think. Its 1,001 hp are no longer that impressive, considering the new car has 50 percent more. Its looks don't really cut it anymore either, unless we're talking about a hamburger eating contest.

But that doesn't mean the model that held the world record for fastest production car for quite some time doesn't deserve all the respect in the world once the luxury behemoth hits a drag strip. That's because it comes with a 0-60 mph time of around 2.5 seconds, which is really second only to a few modern hypercars and once particular electric sedan we all know (and either love or hate).

We've seen the Rimac Concept_One go head-to-head with some of those hypercars and win, so this race is basically a formality, right? Well, that's what we thought as well, until we saw the video.

First of all, it has to be said this isn't a very professional drag race. They had a clear strip of tarmac, a few cones to mark the start and finish and the mandatory girl to wave the cars on. With this kind of configuration, we can only tell who crossed the line first, and that's not always very relevant.

The reaction time becomes increasingly important, and it does look like the Rimac Concept_One got a tiny bit of a headstart. It also appears to put the power on the road much better at lower speeds, which is also something you'd expect from an all-wheel-drive electric car. Besides, the Earl of Pembroke, the owner and driver of the Veyron in this video, did say in a previous clip that the Bugatti suffers from a minor case of turbo lag.

The best news is that the two have agreed on a rematch this summer, which will hopefully happen in a much better organized venue. The cold weather didn't help either of the two cars and their tires, so let's just sit patiently and wait for the pair to go head to head again in a few months time. And, who knows, maybe the Earl of Pembroke buys himself a Chiron by then and makes this race a lot more relevant for the Concept_One's abilities.

