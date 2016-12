Christmas is supposed to be that time of the year when even the most heinous among us should find out they too have a soul and start using it properly. Except some genuinely lack this accessory.

OMG I thought my brother actually got me this nice gift to make up for all the pranks he's pulled on me this year, but NOPE. LOOK AT THIS pic.twitter.com/e4z3r7dCWM — morgan( (@MorganSvobodny) December 24, 2016

It's the case of Morgan Svobodny's brother, a guy who takes pleasure in elaborating cruel pranks around Christmas involving his sister, just like most other people get satisfaction out of looking for the right present, wrapping it nicely and waiting to see the reaction of their loved ones when they see it.Earlier this year, Isaac Svobodny, Morgan's brother, photoshopped a picture of her next to rapper Chief Keef making it look as if they were dating. He then send it out to their family as a Christmas card with a text informing everyone she had dropped out of college, was pregnant and moving to Atlanta.Morgan says that wasn't the only prank he pulled on her this year, so come Christmas , she was probably on her toes. However, what she got from Isaac was a simple card telling her her gift was in the driveway.Coming out of the house, she was greeted by a white Chevrolet Camaro complete with red ribbon and a "Merry Christmas" board leaning against it. She was wary, but part of her must have been hoping her brother finally decided to stop being a (loving) douchebag and actually get her something meaningful.Nope, not a chance. Inside the car was a note explaining the whole thing. The car wasn't just a rental, but it also had an unpaid bill which she would have to take care of, because returning the vehicle was also on her. Still, Isaac did have something for his sister: about $90 worth of Subway and Applebee gift cards.These guys clearly have a very good relationship going on, and they both enjoy these pranks just as much as the other one. He may not have bought her a car, but he clearly spent more time thinking about her gift than if he actually would have. That's love. And love is the most precious gift of all, right? Well, a white Chevy Camaro would have been nice as well.