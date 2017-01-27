autoevolution

British Garage Converts Volkswagen Golf 2 GTI To Very Short Wheelbase Cabrio

 
27 Jan 2017, 12:13 UTC ·
by
/ Home / News / Tuning
The Volkswagen Golf Mk2 is still an attractive car if you like tuning and customizing vehicles and your budget is tight.
In spite of its age, Volkswagen’s second-generation Golf still manages to ignite passion in a petrolhead, and various projects across the world prove that the little hatchback can be turned into almost anything.

There’s a tuning company in Germany that is called Boba Motoring, and they have built several Golf 2 models with over 1,000 HP and all-wheel=drive, and those automobiles are somehow street legal.

In our never-ending Facebook scroll, we uncovered a project car from the United Kingdom, and it is also based on a Volkswagen Golf Mk2.

This time, we are talking about a Golf 2 GTI, which has been heavily modified in an unconventional way. A small garage called ODD autos has made a short-wheelbase Golf Mk2.

The change was done by chopping a significant part of the hatchback’s body. The process left the German hatch without its roof, and the doors have been molded into the shortened body.

Therefore, the only way to access it is simply climbing inside, and this has become easier since the vehicle also received an air-ride suspension with an adjustable ride height.

Unlike some digitally-enhanced pictures you can often see on the Internet, this Golf GTI without doors and a roof is real. It was showcased in a car exhibition in Birmingham, UK, along with many other events of that kind. Moreover, the car works and it is road-legal, says its owner.  

The project took a little over six months to complete, and the person that executed it is also behind the ODD autos Facebook page, Paul Bird. He said he built it to tour the UK to advertise his app, which is made to remind drivers to do their MOT or pay their road tax. 

Paul told us that he's also done a "shorty" Volkswagen Beetle, but that will be the last of this kind of modification for him. He also told us that he's had great fun during the build, and that the car is like Marmite - you either hate it or love it.

Volkswagen Golf 2 GTI Golf 2 GTI Golf GTI vw golf gti Volkswagen tuning tuning lol
press release
 
Has Ford Pulled a Prank on Everyone With the 2017 GT? The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part One The Michelin Guide - What It Is And Why Is A Tire Company Talking About FoodThe Michelin Guide - What It Is And Why Is A Tire Company Talking About Food
On Electric Harleys and New Generations How to Buy a Used Car Online If You Live In The USA In Six Steps Headwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System ReviewedHeadwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System Reviewed
Was 2016 The Year of Electric Cars or Autonomous Ones? Car-To-X-Communication: The Pros And Cons of The Tech That Will Come To Your Car Platform Sharing - When Expensive Cars Get Cheaper Platforms And ViceversaPlatform Sharing - When Expensive Cars Get Cheaper Platforms And Viceversa
How I Learned to Stop Worrying and Love Autonomous Cars BMW Winter Driving Tip: Eco Pro On, Coasting Off Faraday Future FF 91 - Five Coolest Things About ItFaraday Future FF 91 - Five Coolest Things About It
Could Volkswagen Group's Electric Plans Include Ducati? Your Guide To Tires: What Kind Should You Get For Your Car The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1
How Cars Are Getting More Expensive Every Year How To Take Proper Care of Your Car's Matte Paint Finish Five Heaviest Convertible Sports Cars Available In Europe in 2017Five Heaviest Convertible Sports Cars Available In Europe in 2017
Why “Special Edition” Cars Aren't Usually Worth Your Money The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part Two (Final) Five Lightest All-Wheel-Drive SUVs Available In Europe in 2017Five Lightest All-Wheel-Drive SUVs Available In Europe in 2017
 

Our VOLKSWAGEN Testdrives:

2016 Volkswagen Passat 2.0 BiTDI 4Motion78
2015 VOLKSWAGEN Touareg77
2015 VOLKSWAGEN Passat76
2014 VOLKSWAGEN Polo Facelift65
VOLKSWAGEN Golf 776
VOLKSWAGEN CC69
VOLKSWAGEN UP!56
VW Beetle68
VW Multivan61
VW Amarok 52