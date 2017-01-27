British Garage Converts Volkswagen Golf 2 GTI To Very Short Wheelbase Cabrio

The Volkswagen Golf Mk2
is still an attractive car if you like tuning and customizing vehicles and your budget is tight.
In spite of its age, Volkswagen
’s second-generation Golf still manages to ignite passion in a petrolhead, and various projects across the world prove that the little hatchback can be turned into almost anything.
There’s a tuning company in Germany that is called Boba Motoring
, and they have built several Golf 2 models
with over 1,000 HP
and all-wheel=drive, and those automobiles are somehow street legal.
In our never-ending Facebook scroll, we uncovered a project car from the United Kingdom, and it is also based on a Volkswagen Golf Mk2.
This time, we are talking about a Golf 2 GTI
, which has been heavily modified in an unconventional way. A small garage called ODD autos has made a short-wheelbase Golf Mk2.
The change was done by chopping a significant part of the hatchback’s body. The process left the German hatch without its roof, and the doors have been molded into the shortened body.
Therefore, the only way to access it is simply climbing inside, and this has become easier since the vehicle also received an air-ride suspension with an adjustable ride height.
Unlike some digitally-enhanced pictures you can often see on the Internet, this Golf GTI without doors and a roof is real. It was showcased in a car exhibition in Birmingham, UK, along with many other events of that kind. Moreover, the car works and it is road-legal, says its owner.
The project took a little over six months to complete, and the person that executed it is also behind the ODD autos Facebook page, Paul Bird. He said he built it to tour the UK to advertise his app, which is made to remind drivers to do their MOT or pay their road tax.
Paul told us that he's also done a "shorty" Volkswagen Beetle, but that will be the last of this kind of modification for him. He also told us that he's had great fun during the build, and that the car is like Marmite - you either hate it or love it.