2017 North American International Auto Show Highlights  

Breitling for Bentley Supersports B55 Celebrates the Continental GT Supersports

 
16 Jan 2017, 18:19 UTC
Founded in 1884, Swiss watchmaker Breitling joined hands with Bentley in 2003. The collaboration gave birth to the Breitling for Bentley line of wrist watches. The newest model to be marketed under that handle is the Supersports B55, and it’s not for mortals.
Only 500 units will ever be made and, as the name implies, the Supersports B55 is inspired by the 2017 Bentley Continental GT Supersports. Also known as the fastest Continental GT ever made, the SS packs 710 PS (700 hp) and 1,017 Nm (750 lb-ft) of torque from its 6.0-liter twin-turbocharged W12.

The timepiece, meanwhile, is “a tactile reminder of the landmark car’s performance credentials.” Take the watch case as a case in point: titanium, just like the Supersports’ optional titanium exhaust system. The dial, meanwhile, is beautified with carbon fiber. To round things off nicely, the Supersports B55 is made complete by a red-edged black rubber strap.

Essentially a chronograph with electronic movement, the Supersports B55 watch is gifted with two small LCD screens tailored for go-faster individuals.

The connected calibre timepiece features functions that include a lap timer, tachymeter, and an app that allows owners to review and store driving data on the phone. There’s also a setting called “Chrono Rally.” Engage it and the exclusive timepiece can record up to 30 rally stages, including the departure date, start time, the duration and intermediate times for each stage.

The Breitling for Bentley Supersports B55 also boasts a function called “Chrono Race,” designed with track junkies who are interested in split times and average lap speed. The “Regularity Rally” setting, meanwhile, enables the user to predefine target times. Last, but certainly not least, “Regularity Rally” also allows the wearer to check if his time goals are being achieved.

 

