Brand New 1993 Cadillac Allante Sits Unsold In Canadian Dealer For 24 Years

 
27 Jan 2017
Somewhere in Barrie, Ontario, a General Motors dealership has a car you wouldn’t expect to find on sale in this day and age. It’s a 1993 Cadillac Allante that has been sitting in the showroom since it went on sale.
Discovered by Autotrader, the Allante is sharing the floor with all-new models that include the ATS, CTS, and XT5. As per Autotrader, “[the Canadian dealership’s] owner got a few offers for the vehicle when it was new, but wasn’t happy with them.” And the rest, as they say, is history.

An employee further revealed that the owner of Paul Sadlon Motors has become attached to the vehicle, the reason why the Caddy has yet to be sold. Bearing in mind 1993 was the last year for the Cadillac Allante, this find is all the more incredible. Heck, the XLR came and went in the said timeframe, Cadillac stopping production of the luxed-up Corvette lookalike amid sluggish sales in 2009.

Be that as it may, the Allante was a slow seller in its own right. 21,430 units were produced between model years 1987 and 1993, which works out at 3,571 examples per year or thereabout. To put that figure into a more modern perspective, the Cadillac CT6 moved 9,169 units in 2016.

In hindsight, the Allante was a bit of a mess. So what if it was designed to take on the likes of the Mercedes-Benz SL? So what if the body was penned and produced by Pininfarina in Italy? The only great thing about the thing was, and I kid you not, the power retractable antenna.

The dreadful plastic used throughout the cabin and the underpowered Cadillac High Technology V8s didn’t help either. The bottom line is, this two-seater roadster was a great idea in theory, but General Motors didn’t actually think it through.

If you’re in the market for something a bit weird, though, look no further than this 1993 model equipped with the Northstar V8. Care to guess how much the Canadian dealership wants on it? $77,743. By comparison, a brand spanking new Escalade costs $73,395.
