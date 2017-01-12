autoevolution
Bob Lutz Likes the Kia Stinger GT, He Says It Has an Outstanding Design

 
12 Jan 2017
Bob Lutz, the former Vice-President of General Motors, has given Road & Track his opinion of the Kia Stinger.
The interview with the current executive of VLF Destino is entertaining to watch, as Bob Lutz goes all out and provides an honest opinion of the Kia’s latest design and automotive design in general.

Luckily for Road & Track, Mr. Lutz is a guest columnist for them, which provides the publication with excellent insight from his vast experience in the automotive industry.

Lutz has praised the profile of the new Kia Stinger, and appreciated a few styling cues of the exhibit. However, all was not well with the Kia for Mr. Lutz, who said that the badge of the car is its biggest issue.

Bob Lutz did not appreciate the font and the integration of the “KIA” letters in the logo, and the fact that the said logo was an oval is not an advantage in Mr. Lutz’ opinion.

In spite of the badge, Bob Lutz feels that the South Korean automotive industry is doing great, and that they are currently at the point of the Japanese industry was about 15 years ago: “everything they did was good.”

Lutz appreciated the styling of the Kia Stinger, and he admitted that the South Korean car industry provides “good mechanicals,” “good design,” and reliability. Because Bob Lutz is a renowned auto-industry executive, he got the chance to talk to Peter Schreyer, the lead designer of Kia and Hyundai, and he complimented his work with the Stinger.

The interior of the Kia Stinger feels like it was made with quality materials, Lutz says, and he considered the whole car as being world class,” and “highly competitive.” He also stated that a “spartan interior” could be differentiated from a “world-class” interior by just $200-$300.

Bob Lutz hopes Kia does not sell this model “too cheap,” because he feels that it might not do any good for the company, in spite of the fact that it might sell more units with that strategy.

Lutz’ opinions on car design resonate with many petrolheads and automotive journalists, especially if we look back to some conversations we have had with colleagues and automotive enthusiasts.

Our favorite part of Lutz’ interview was this: “absence of things gone wrong is not the same as the presence of excellence.”

