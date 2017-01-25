BMW X1 Is Selling Like Hot Cakes, BMW Will Expand Production In Second Factory

BMW
’s X1 is currently being made in a single factory, but the demand recorded for this model is so high that the corporation has decided to introduce it to a second facility.
The BMW Group plant in Regensburg will be assisted by the VDL Nedcar factory in the Netherlands. BMW’s X1
will begin production in the Dutch
facility starting August 2017, where it will become the fourth model on the production line. The corporation already makes three MINI automobiles
in the Netherlands
, so this enterprise is not entirely new for the German conglomerate.
Just like the MINI models
it will share the production facility in Born, BMW’s X1 is based on the UKL platform. The configuration involves a transverse-mounted engine that offers a front-wheel-drive setup, but both brands offer all-wheel-drive systems as optional equipment. Some model versions get the famed xDrive system or MINI’s ALL4 setup as standard.
MINI’s Convertible
is solely manufactured in Born, the Netherlands. Starting March 2017, the VDL Nedcar factory will start building the MINI Cooper S E Countryman ALL4, which will be the British brand’s first plug-in hybrid. It will share the line with the MINI John Cooper Works Countryman
, and the regular Countryman
, which is only built there.
BMW has been making the second-generation X1 since July 2015, and the crossover shares the factory in Regensburg with seven other models.
It is worth noting that BMW plans to keep Regensburg as the number one plant for the X1 when the volume is concerned. In other words, BMW’s partners at VDL Nedcar will deal with the expanded capacity requirements for the X1 and other UKL-platform-based models.
BMW has not specified any figures regarding production volumes or percentages to explain the increased capacity for the X1. We do know that one in six BMW cars sold in the Netherlands last year was an X1, and over 60 percent of BMW X models were represented by the smallest product in the range.