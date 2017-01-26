autoevolution

BMW Motorrad Shows New Navigator VI

 
BMW Motorrad has just released its newest motorcycle navigation system. Called the Navigator VI, the new device comes with many new features in addition to enhanced functionality.
Dimension wise, the new navigation system is the same with the V model. However, the 5-inch screen has been gifted with a circular polarization filter to enhance its readability, especially in strong and direct sunlight.

Along with that, the internal storage capacity has been increased from 8 to 16 GB which means you can have more maps and features without caring for external memory.

Speaking of features, the Navigator VI now offers the “Winding Roads” route option for avoiding built-up areas, providing the roads and conditions allow. Another feature is the “Avoid main roads” function, which used in conjunction with the existing “Avoid motorways” one, will allow you to select the most suitable route to reach your destination.

The "Round Trip" function configures trips based on time, distance or interim destination, offering one more new way of creating a highly individual and intensive motorcycling experience. With the "Natural Guidance" function, navigation instructions also provide precise descriptions of the surroundings.

Another new feature is called “Music Streaming”, and connects your phone through Bluetooth to make it possible to listen to your favorite tracks stored on your smartphone without taking it out of the pocket. The new infotainment system is operable through the four-button mount cradle or the multi-controller on the handlebars.

Pairing your smartphone and having the Garmin Smartphone Link app installed will also give you live reports on the traffic and weather. Additional functions such as the "My Motorcycle" pages as well as warning and status messages are available in conjunction with the navigation preparation.

Map updates will be free of charge, and the Navigator VI can also be had with an optional car installation kit so you can enjoy the same features when you’re not using the motorcycle.
