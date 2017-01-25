autoevolution

BMW Motorrad Recalls S1000R and S1000RR Over Suspension Issue

 
25 Jan 2017, 13:28 UTC ·
by
/ Home / News / Moto
If you’re the lucky owner of a last generation BMW S1000R or S1000RR, you might want to take it back to the dealership and have it looked at. The company has issued a recall involving the rear suspension, which might become unstable.
Luckily, chances are your model is fine as the recall affects only 21 units in the United States - more specifically 20 S1000RR and only one S1000R. The problem seems to be a loose bolt in the rear suspension system.

According to data released by the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA), one of the bolts from the rear shock deflection lever could come loose, thus affecting the handling of the bike.

The problem might be affecting either the bolt that connects the lever to the rear shock or the one that connects the lever to the swingarm, and it all happens because of an error in the assembly process with the bolts having not been tightened to specifications.

How do you know if your bike is affected? In case BMW Motorrad hasn’t notified you yet, any loosen bolt will leave a gap for movement, so you’ll be able to hear a knocking from the rear suspension when in use.

The company first become aware of this problem in December 2016 after an internal quality report from the assembly plant. BMW analyzed the production records and identified the models that may have been affected.

Once you take yours at the dealerships, the technicians will inspect the rear suspension and will replace the applicable bolted connection to ensure the bolts are tightened to specification.

No deaths or injuries caused by this issue have been reported so far.

The last BMW Motorrad recall involved the R nineT neo-retro machines and was addressing the rear turn signals which, due to their design, may have been obscured to drivers behind by the number plate support.
BMW S1000RR BMW motorcycles street bike motorcycle recall
 
Do We Really Want Electric Supercars? BMW Winter Driving Tip: Eco Pro On, Coasting Off Platform Sharing - When Expensive Cars Get Cheaper Platforms And ViceversaPlatform Sharing - When Expensive Cars Get Cheaper Platforms And Viceversa
Was 2016 The Year of Electric Cars or Autonomous Ones? How to Buy a Used Car Online If You Live In The USA In Six Steps Five Lightest All-Wheel-Drive SUVs Available In Europe in 2017Five Lightest All-Wheel-Drive SUVs Available In Europe in 2017
Why “Special Edition” Cars Aren't Usually Worth Your Money The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part One Faraday Future FF 91 - Five Coolest Things About ItFaraday Future FF 91 - Five Coolest Things About It
How I Learned to Stop Worrying and Love Autonomous Cars How To Take Proper Care of Your Car's Matte Paint Finish Five Heaviest Convertible Sports Cars Available In Europe in 2017Five Heaviest Convertible Sports Cars Available In Europe in 2017
On Electric Harleys and New Generations Your Guide To Tires: What Kind Should You Get For Your Car The Michelin Guide - What It Is And Why Is A Tire Company Talking About FoodThe Michelin Guide - What It Is And Why Is A Tire Company Talking About Food
How Cars Are Getting More Expensive Every Year The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part Two (Final) Headwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System ReviewedHeadwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System Reviewed
Could Volkswagen Group's Electric Plans Include Ducati? Car-To-X-Communication: The Pros And Cons of The Tech That Will Come To Your Car The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1
 

Our latest Testdrives:

2016 Ford Focus RS84
2016 BMW 320d xDrive 78
2016 CITROEN C4 Picasso 1.6 e-HDi64
2016 NISSAN 370Z Nismo73
2016 BENTLEY Bentayga W1289
2016 Infiniti Q50 Red Sport 40079
2016 BMW 750Li xDrive84
2017 Kia Sportage75
2016 Audi A4 3.0 TDI quattro82
2016 Nissan Maxima78