BMW Motorrad Recalls S1000R and S1000RR Over Suspension Issue

If you’re the lucky owner of a last generation BMW S1000R or S1000RR, you might want to take it back to the dealership and have it looked at. The company has issued a recall involving the rear suspension, which might become unstable.





According to data released by the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA), one of the bolts from the rear shock deflection lever could come loose, thus affecting the handling of the bike.



The problem might be affecting either the bolt that connects the lever to the rear shock or the one that connects the lever to the swingarm, and it all happens because of an error in the assembly process with the bolts having not been tightened to specifications.



How do you know if your bike is affected? In case BMW Motorrad hasn’t notified you yet, any loosen bolt will leave a gap for movement, so you’ll be able to hear a knocking from the rear suspension when in use.



The company first become aware of this problem in December 2016 after an internal quality report from the assembly plant. BMW analyzed the production records and identified the models that may have been affected.



Once you take yours at the dealerships, the technicians will inspect the rear suspension and will replace the applicable bolted connection to ensure the bolts are tightened to specification.



No deaths or injuries caused by this issue have been reported so far.



The last BMW Motorrad recall involved the R nineT neo-retro machines and was addressing the Luckily, chances are your model is fine as the recall affects only 21 units in the United States - more specifically 20 S1000RR and only one S1000R . The problem seems to be a loose bolt in the rear suspension system.According to data released by the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA), one of the bolts from the rear shock deflection lever could come loose, thus affecting the handling of the bike.The problem might be affecting either the bolt that connects the lever to the rear shock or the one that connects the lever to the swingarm, and it all happens because of an error in the assembly process with the bolts having not been tightened to specifications.How do you know if your bike is affected? In case BMW Motorrad hasn’t notified you yet, any loosen bolt will leave a gap for movement, so you’ll be able to hear a knocking from the rear suspension when in use.The company first become aware of this problem in December 2016 after an internal quality report from the assembly plant. BMW analyzed the production records and identified the models that may have been affected.Once you take yours at the dealerships, the technicians will inspect the rear suspension and will replace the applicable bolted connection to ensure the bolts are tightened to specification.No deaths or injuries caused by this issue have been reported so far.The last BMW Motorrad recall involved the R nineT neo-retro machines and was addressing the rear turn signals which, due to their design, may have been obscured to drivers behind by the number plate support.