BMW M4 GTS Wrecked In Germany, Every Remaining Unit Gains Value

BMW
has stopped making the M4 GTS
one month ago, which led to a modest increase in resale value for all of the cars that reached their owners.
The said increase in value is set to become even higher over the years, because each well-preserved vehicle will be more valuable over time thanks to its limited production run. Some of you already know this, but BMW only made 803 M4 GTS cars, which is more than they initially planned to build.
The low production run makes the M4 GTS
one of the rarest modern BMWs ever offered, and it looks like their lucky owners should drive them carefully if they want top dollar for them when it is time to sell. Other specialists cars from BMW have skyrocketed in value shortly after their production run has ended, and the best example of this case is the 1 Series M Coupe.
The said model was built in over 4,000 examples during its brief production run, but some cases were more expensive on the second-hand market than they were when leaving the showroom. Just like with any other product in a market economy, the ratio between supply and demand dictates the price of an object.
Because we are at the supply/demand chapter, we will have you know that the global supply of BMW M4 GTS
models has been reduced this week. Unless someone else crashed
a BMW M4 GTS these days, only 802 units remain intact, BMW Blog
notes. We know this because someone posted two pictures on Instagram that depicted a wrecked M4 GTS.
The car was covered in mud, had its rear window broken, and its headliner ripped. The roof did not appear to have been affected, and neither were the side windows or the windshield. Almost every body panel seemed intact except for the fuel cap “door,” which was missing.
While a rollover was the possible cause of this kind of damage
, it is believed that the M4 GTS seen in the top photo was the victim of a flood. In that case, the car is considered as “written off” by most insurance companies, but it is unclear whether anyone will attempt a repair.