autoevolution

BMW M4 GTS Wrecked In Germany, Every Remaining Unit Gains Value

 
28 Dec 2016, 12:15 UTC ·
by
/ Home / News / U-turn
BMW has stopped making the M4 GTS one month ago, which led to a modest increase in resale value for all of the cars that reached their owners.
The said increase in value is set to become even higher over the years, because each well-preserved vehicle will be more valuable over time thanks to its limited production run. Some of you already know this, but BMW only made 803 M4 GTS cars, which is more than they initially planned to build.

The low production run makes the M4 GTS one of the rarest modern BMWs ever offered, and it looks like their lucky owners should drive them carefully if they want top dollar for them when it is time to sell. Other specialists cars from BMW have skyrocketed in value shortly after their production run has ended, and the best example of this case is the 1 Series M Coupe.

The said model was built in over 4,000 examples during its brief production run, but some cases were more expensive on the second-hand market than they were when leaving the showroom. Just like with any other product in a market economy, the ratio between supply and demand dictates the price of an object.

Because we are at the supply/demand chapter, we will have you know that the global supply of BMW M4 GTS models has been reduced this week. Unless someone else crashed a BMW M4 GTS these days, only 802 units remain intact, BMW Blog notes. We know this because someone posted two pictures on Instagram that depicted a wrecked M4 GTS.

The car was covered in mud, had its rear window broken, and its headliner ripped. The roof did not appear to have been affected, and neither were the side windows or the windshield. Almost every body panel seemed intact except for the fuel cap “door,” which was missing.

While a rollover was the possible cause of this kind of damage, it is believed that the M4 GTS seen in the top photo was the victim of a flood. In that case, the car is considered as “written off” by most insurance companies, but it is unclear whether anyone will attempt a repair.
BMW M4 GTS m4 gts BMW M4 crash accident wreck flood
 
On Electric Harleys and New Generations Your Guide To Tires: What Kind Should You Get For Your Car Five Coolest Concept Cars of 2016 - The Exhibits That Inspire DreamsFive Coolest Concept Cars of 2016 - The Exhibits That Inspire Dreams
How I Learned to Stop Worrying and Love Autonomous Cars The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part One Ten Christmas Gift Ideas For Your Petrolhead Significant OtherTen Christmas Gift Ideas For Your Petrolhead Significant Other
Was 2016 The Year of Electric Cars or Autonomous Ones? Octane And Cetane Ratings - Your Guide To Diesel Fuel And Gasoline's Specs Wet Nellie: The Second Most Famous Bond CarWet Nellie: The Second Most Famous Bond Car
Could Volkswagen Group's Electric Plans Include Ducati? The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part Two (Final) The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1
A Story about Expensive Car Warranties and Respect Bigger Wheels and Tires - Where Performance Begins And Ends Five Smallest Luggage Compartments In New Cars Available In The USA In 2016Five Smallest Luggage Compartments In New Cars Available In The USA In 2016
Do We Really Want Electric Supercars? Car-To-X-Communication: The Pros And Cons of The Tech That Will Come To Your Car Headwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System ReviewedHeadwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System Reviewed
Why “Special Edition” Cars Aren't Usually Worth Your Money How to Buy a Used Car Online If You Live In The USA In Six Steps Five Alfa Romeo Cars That Will Bring A Smile On Your Face Any DayFive Alfa Romeo Cars That Will Bring A Smile On Your Face Any Day
 

Our BMW Testdrives:

2016 BMW 320d xDrive 78
2016 BMW 750Li xDrive84
2016 BMW 220d xDrive75
2015 BMW 2 Series Gran Tourer71
2015 BMW 220d Convertible75
2015 BMW 1 Series Facelift72
BMW i886
2016 BMW 6 Series Gran Coupe74
2015 BMW 5 Series Gran Turismo77
2015 BMW X673