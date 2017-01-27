autoevolution

BMW G30 5 Series Configurator Goes Online For U.S. Model

 
27 Jan 2017
by
Unveiled back in October 2016, the G30 is the seventh take on the BMW 5 Series. An evolutionary design that borrows one too many cues from the G11 7 Series, the G30 5 Series sedan is better in every way compared to the F10 5 Series it replaces.
As the U.S. prepares to deliver the first units of the newly redesigned mid-size sedan, BMW USA fired up the Build Your Own configurator for the G30 5er. Somewhat surprisingly, the configurator still features the old model, ranging from the 528i to the 550i xDrive. The all-new 5 Series, however, starts with the 530i and stops at the 540i xDrive. At least for the time being, that is.

The 2017 BMW 5er kicks off from $51,200 sans the $995 destination and handling. Two non-metallic colors come as standard (Jet Black and Alpine White), whereas metallic finishes total 11 hues. If you want the Carbon Black Metallic paint ($700), you’ll also need to add the M Sport Package ($2,600).

At the other end of the spectrum, the 2017 BMW 540i enhanced with xDrive is priced from $58,750. As the nameplate does not imply, 540i stands for a 3.0-liter TwinPower Turbo inline-6 with 335 HP. Hightailing to 62 mph (100 km/h) takes 4.8 seconds, which isn’t bad considering that this is no M car.

Speaking of Ms, the M5 has yet to be presented, but the next best thing is just around the corner. This March, the U.S. will get the 2017 BMW M550i xDrive ($72,100), which packs a twin-turbo V8 and hauls behinds quicker than the F10 M5. This spring, the lineup will further welcome the 530e iPerformance. The plug-in hybrid G30 5er will retail from $51,400 for the RWD version.

The 2018 BMW M5 is due to be presented later this year, with a U.S. market launch planned for early 2018. Along with a power bump, the big bad M will ship with an AWD system designed with the spirited driver in mind.
