BMW Announces Pricing for All-New BMW 5 Series. 530i Starts at $51,200

Standard equipment now includes Adaptive LED Headlights, Sport Seats, Active Protection, Fatigue and Focus Alert as well as an 18-inch Double-Spoke Wheels and an Anthracite headliner enhancing the sporty character. Should the Audi A6 and Mercedes E-Class tremble? We've talked about the UK and European prices already. But the model's list is obvious much different here.Your base 5er is called 530i and it replaces the 528i, even though both have 2.0-liter turbo engines. Prices have gone up from $50,200 last year to $51,200 in 2017.Of course, the model can still be equipped with an xDrive system if traction is your thing. The 530i xDrive Sedan stickers for $53,500, which is also $1,000 more than the processor.The BMW 540i will be available for $56,450 and the BMW 540i xDrive model for $58,750, plus $995 Destination and Handling. It too has a fancy new name, even though the displacement is the same as in the 535i. But a slight increase in power should make you pleased. Europeans are promised better fuel economy, but so far, no EPA numbers have been releasedWe know about a few other models, but we can't tell you the pricing yet because they belong to the 2018 model year.First, there's the 530e iPerformance with the same kind of powertrain as the 330e - a 2.0-liter with a big electric motor and battery. But the king of the hill is the M550i with xDrive . If you've ever wanted the M240i but much bigger, this is your car. It's got 4.4-liter M Performance TwinPower Turbo V8 engine with 456 horsepower and 480 lb-ft from just 1,800 rpm. It can accelerate from zero to 60 mph in 4 seconds dead, making it faster than the current M5.Standard equipment now includes Adaptive LED Headlights, Sport Seats, Active Protection, Fatigue and Focus Alert as well as an 18-inch Double-Spoke Wheels and an Anthracite headliner enhancing the sporty character. Should the Audi A6 and Mercedes E-Class tremble?