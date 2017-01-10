autoevolution

BMW Announces Pricing For M550i xDrive And 530e iPerformance

 
10 Jan 2017, 13:44 UTC ·
by
/ Home / News / Car Profile
BMW has revealed the price of the second-quickest 5 Series, the M550i xDrive, along with its eco-friendly brother’s MSRP.
The stock BMW 5 Series that can make the previous-gen M5 feel slow bears the name 2018 M550i xDrive and it starts from $72,100 in the U.S. of A. The manufacturer's suggested retail price specified above does not include destination and handling, which account for an additional $995.

When compared to its main competitor, the Mercedes-AMG E43, we have a not-so-significant price difference for the BMW, but nobody looks twice at a few hunded bucks when he or she buys a go-faster sedan. Hence, we can say that these two models are evenly matched in this regard.

If you compare the specs of the M550i xDrive with those of the Mercedes-AMG E43, things are looking well for BMW owners because the Bavarian model is faster to 62 mph (100 km/h) by 0.6 seconds. The M550i xDrive also benefits from more torque and a higher output. You can order the G30-generation 5 Series in the U.S. starting February, but the M550i xDrive will be available a month after that.

March 2017 will bring another BMW 5 Series version in the order books, in the form of the 530e iPerformance. 530e for short, the plug-in hybrid model starts at $51,400. You can order it in both xDrive and rear-wheel-drive configurations, depending on your preference and desires. Just like with the M550i xDrive, the price is not such a deciding factor here, so knock yourself out and get the one your heart desperately wants.

The 530e version of the 2018 G30 5 Series is the most eco-friendly of the bunch, and offers 248 hp and 310 lb-ft of torque. Thanks to its nifty electric motor, it can sprint from 0 to 60 mph (96 km/h) in 6.1 seconds. Its European equivalent has an average fuel consumption of 2.0 liters for 100 kilometers, and can drive 45 kilometers (27 miles) on full electric power.
bmw 550i BMW 530e xdrive 550i 2017 Detroit Auto Show BMW bmw price
press release
 
How I Learned to Stop Worrying and Love Autonomous Cars Car-To-X-Communication: The Pros And Cons of The Tech That Will Come To Your Car Faraday Future FF 91 - Five Coolest Things About ItFaraday Future FF 91 - Five Coolest Things About It
On Electric Harleys and New Generations The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part Two (Final) Five Alfa Romeo Cars That Will Bring A Smile On Your Face Any DayFive Alfa Romeo Cars That Will Bring A Smile On Your Face Any Day
Why “Special Edition” Cars Aren't Usually Worth Your Money BMW Winter Driving Tip: Eco Pro On, Coasting Off autoevolution Visits the 2016 Ocean Reef Vintage Weekendautoevolution Visits the 2016 Ocean Reef Vintage Weekend
Was 2016 The Year of Electric Cars or Autonomous Ones? How to Buy a Used Car Online If You Live In The USA In Six Steps Best Five Automobiles For Winter Camping Trips in the U.S. This WinterBest Five Automobiles For Winter Camping Trips in the U.S. This Winter
A Story about Expensive Car Warranties and Respect How To Take Proper Care of Your Car's Matte Paint Finish The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1
Do We Really Want Electric Supercars? Your Guide To Tires: What Kind Should You Get For Your Car Headwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System ReviewedHeadwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System Reviewed
Could Volkswagen Group's Electric Plans Include Ducati? The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part One Wet Nellie: The Second Most Famous Bond CarWet Nellie: The Second Most Famous Bond Car
 

Our BMW Testdrives:

2016 BMW 320d xDrive 78
2016 BMW 750Li xDrive84
2016 BMW 220d xDrive75
2015 BMW 2 Series Gran Tourer71
2015 BMW 220d Convertible75
2015 BMW 1 Series Facelift72
BMW i886
2016 BMW 6 Series Gran Coupe74
2015 BMW 5 Series Gran Turismo77
2015 BMW X673