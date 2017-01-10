BMW Announces Pricing For M550i xDrive And 530e iPerformance

BMW
has revealed the price of the second-quickest 5 Series
, the M550i xDrive, along with its eco-friendly brother’s MSRP.
The stock BMW 5 Series that can make the previous-gen M5 feel slow bears the name 2018 M550i xDrive and it starts from $72,100 in the U.S. of A. The manufacturer's suggested retail price specified above does not include destination and handling, which account for an additional $995.
When compared to its main competitor, the Mercedes-AMG
E43, we have a not-so-significant price difference for the BMW, but nobody looks twice at a few hunded bucks when he or she buys a go-faster sedan. Hence, we can say that these two models are evenly matched in this regard.
If you compare the specs of the M550i xDrive with those of the Mercedes-AMG E43, things are looking well for BMW owners because the Bavarian model is faster to 62 mph (100 km/h) by 0.6 seconds. The M550i xDrive also benefits from more torque and a higher output. You can order the G30-generation 5 Series in the U.S. starting February, but the M550i xDrive will be available a month after that.
March 2017 will bring another BMW 5 Series
version in the order books, in the form of the 530e iPerformance. 530e for short, the plug-in hybrid model starts at $51,400. You can order it in both xDrive and rear-wheel-drive configurations, depending on your preference and desires. Just like with the M550i xDrive, the price is not such a deciding factor here, so knock yourself out and get the one your heart desperately wants.
The 530e version
of the 2018 G30 5 Series is the most eco-friendly of the bunch, and offers 248 hp and 310 lb-ft of torque. Thanks to its nifty electric motor, it can sprint from 0 to 60 mph (96 km/h) in 6.1 seconds. Its European equivalent
has an average fuel consumption of 2.0 liters for 100 kilometers, and can drive 45 kilometers (27 miles) on full electric power.