Black On Black Lamborghini Aventador SV Is a Fashion Icon in Milan

Even the exhaust is new and, as we The pics we have here shows us the all-dark approach for the Superveloce and we have to admit this hue choice is one of the most attractive ways of configuring a supercar we've seen so far - lens tip to Autogespot for the images.The photos were snapped in Milan, which means this Raging Bull is teaching fashion lessons in the proper place. The owner of the Sant'Agata Bolognese machine also chose the non-color for the cabin of his Lambo, albeit while turning to contrast stitching.As these pics demonstrate, the Aventador SV manages to look just as quick while park as it does on the move, with the can't-be-bothered expression of the bicyclist next to the V12 animal being priceless.Since the SV model is sold out, you can't play with it in the Lamborghini configurator that now adorns the automaker's website. Nevertheless, the feature offers you the next best thing, namely the 2017 Aventador S.After all, the S-branded Aventador did inherit many of the Superveloce's goodies. From the velocity-inspired wheels and the extra air intakes sitting atop the rear wheel arches to the four-wheel steering and the active dampers, you can't hold anything about somebody referring to the Aventador S as an SV for the masses.Even the exhaust is new and, as we discussed yesterday, the hardware gifts the 6.5-liter naturally aspirated mill of the Aventador S with one hell of a soundtrack.