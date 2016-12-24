autoevolution

Bilenkin's Vintage BMW 3 Series-Based Coupe Looks Even Better in Person

 
24 Dec 2016, 16:18 UTC ·
by
/ Home / News / Car Profile
Everybody likes a classic car, but the Internet has seen it all. So if you want to stand out, you've got to pull a Miata - copy the classics but make it modern and original. And it turns out that German engineering goes well with Russian design. Who would have thought?
What if I told you guys that underneath the body that vaguely resembles a Volvo hides the chassis of a BMW 3 Series Coupe, the E92 model that was built before being replaced by the 4 Series? It's a great way to start a coachbuilt project and ensures the Bilenkin is faster than it looks.

Some of the original photos we provided over a year ago were computer generated or heavily edited. But since making two examples of the car, the Russian company has embarked on a roadshow that put the cars in the hands of bloggers in Moscow and St. Petersburg.

In a retro-tastic touch, lengths of chrome also run down the sides, through the door handles to accentuate the trunk area. That's probably the best angle because of the way the fins step down over two tiers. And thank God for classic wheels with matching paintwork.

As classic and elegant as the exterior is, the cabin is the bit that blows you away. Its analog dash resembles a traditional radio, and crystals are used throughout. If wood and 60-inspired fabric patterns aren't your things, the company will add gold and diamonds to match your taste. Or at least that's what they said last year during the Dubai Motor Show. But so far, only two coupes have been built, one sleeker and more understated than the other.

Those keen-eyed among you will no doubt notice that the interior hasn't lost any of its modern technology through the revamp. It's all been glossed over with class that no BMW ever had. For example, the BMW iDrive infotainment system is tucked into the dashboard, and even though the center stack is completely different, it still keeps the switches for the seat heater. There's also a slot for BMW's key fob.
coachbuildin BMW pic of the day BMW 3 Series Coupe e92 bmw 3 series coupe
 
How I Learned to Stop Worrying and Love Autonomous Cars The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part Two (Final) Five Alfa Romeo Cars That Will Bring A Smile On Your Face Any DayFive Alfa Romeo Cars That Will Bring A Smile On Your Face Any Day
A Story about Expensive Car Warranties and Respect How to Buy a Used Car Online If You Live In The USA In Six Steps Five Smallest Luggage Compartments In New Cars Available In The USA In 2016Five Smallest Luggage Compartments In New Cars Available In The USA In 2016
Do We Really Want Electric Supercars? Car-To-X-Communication: The Pros And Cons of The Tech That Will Come To Your Car Wet Nellie: The Second Most Famous Bond CarWet Nellie: The Second Most Famous Bond Car
On Electric Harleys and New Generations The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part One Five Coolest Concept Cars of 2016 - The Exhibits That Inspire DreamsFive Coolest Concept Cars of 2016 - The Exhibits That Inspire Dreams
Why “Special Edition” Cars Aren't Usually Worth Your Money Your Guide To Tires: What Kind Should You Get For Your Car The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1
Could Hyundai Be a Porsche Alternative? Octane And Cetane Ratings - Your Guide To Diesel Fuel And Gasoline's Specs Ten Christmas Gift Ideas For Your Petrolhead Significant OtherTen Christmas Gift Ideas For Your Petrolhead Significant Other
Could Volkswagen Group's Electric Plans Include Ducati? Bigger Wheels and Tires - Where Performance Begins And Ends Headwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System ReviewedHeadwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System Reviewed
 

Our BMW Testdrives:

2016 BMW 320d xDrive 78
2016 BMW 750Li xDrive84
2016 BMW 220d xDrive75
2015 BMW 2 Series Gran Tourer71
2015 BMW 220d Convertible75
2015 BMW 1 Series Facelift72
BMW i886
2016 BMW 6 Series Gran Coupe74
2015 BMW 5 Series Gran Turismo77
2015 BMW X673