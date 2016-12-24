Bilenkin's Vintage BMW 3 Series-Based Coupe Looks Even Better in Person

Everybody likes a classic car, but the Internet has seen it all. So if you want to stand out, you've got to pull a Miata - copy the classics but make it modern and original. And it turns out that German engineering goes well with Russian design. Who would have thought?





Some of the original photos we provided over a year ago were computer generated or heavily edited. But since making two examples of the car, the Russian company has embarked on a roadshow that put the cars in the hands of bloggers in Moscow and St. Petersburg.



In a retro-tastic touch, lengths of chrome also run down the sides, through the door handles to accentuate the trunk area. That's probably the best angle because of the way the fins step down over two tiers. And thank God for classic wheels with matching paintwork.



As classic and elegant as the exterior is, the cabin is the bit that blows you away. Its analog dash resembles a traditional radio, and crystals are used throughout. If wood and 60-inspired fabric patterns aren't your things, the company will add gold and diamonds to match your taste. Or at least that's what they said last year during the Dubai Motor Show. But so far, only two coupes have been built, one sleeker and more understated than the other.



What if I told you guys that underneath the body that vaguely resembles a Volvo hides the chassis of a BMW 3 Series Coupe, the E92 model that was built before being replaced by the 4 Series? It's a great way to start a coachbuilt project and ensures the Bilenkin is faster than it looks. BMW iDrive infotainment system is tucked into the dashboard, and even though the center stack is completely different, it still keeps the switches for the seat heater. There's also a slot for BMW's key fob.